Worship Artists adds music photographer Sam Neill to roster

Worship Artists has signed music photographer Sam Neill to the roster management.

Founded by Sebastian Weingartshofer in 2017, Worship Artists represents both established and rising talent in electronic music, including Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock, 1991, Mant and Oliver Winters.

Sam Neill's portfolio includes portraits and live photography for Steve Aoki, Coldplay, Foals (pictured), Disclosure, Becky Hill and more. He joins the roster following the Worship North America tour in February 2020, shot officially by Neill, with Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock and 1991. The tour included seven sold out shows across San Francisco, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Calgary, Denver, Toronto and New York.

Weingartshofer said: "Sam is one of the most exciting portrait and live photographers to come out of the UK in recent times. His work is effortless and emotive with cinematic aesthetic and has huge potential. Sam is a great addition to the Worship roster with his creative approach and innovation in his field and we're excited to expand into new creative disciplines."

Sam is a great addition to the Worship roster with his creative approach and innovation in his field Sebastian Weingartshofer

Neill is one of Steve Aoki’s official photographers.

Neill said: "Worship is a passionate collective which shares in my aspiration to drive and push the dial creatively. I'm excited to join the Worship roster, some of the best dance acts in the UK and work with Seb to explore new directions, develop my skill as a photographer and continue to work with some of the most exciting artists and brands worldwide."

* To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, subscribe to our digital issue by clicking here.

PHOTO: Sam Neill