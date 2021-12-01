YM&U Group ups Matt Colon to global president of music

YM&U Group has promoted Matt Colon to global president of music.

Colon will continue to directly oversee the US music division and will expand his role by leading global strategy and integration across the world, creating synergy between the UK and US music divisions. He will also lead growth strategy for the organisation with new manager acquisitions and key hires.

Globally, YM&U has a roster including Common, Steve Aoki, Blink-182, Travis Barker in the US and James Arthur, Gary Barlow, Years & Years and Jesy Nelson in the UK.

Mary Bekhait, YM&U’s Group CEO, said: “I am delighted that Matt has agreed to lead YM&U’s Music business globally. He has a history of being at the forefront of emerging cultural and tech trends, is a strategic and astute leader and possesses great taste. Bringing our music divisions even closer together will enable us to better serve our global clients and provide more opportunities for our colleagues. I am excited for the next chapter.”

Colon added: “I have always approached management from a global perspective when it has come to my own clients. As access to entertainment has increased, along with more opportunities for artists, the need for a global footprint has become increasingly apparent for clients in the digital age. With this new role I hope to empower our team and more importantly our clients to have the confidence that we’re equipped for the challenge.”

YM&U’s approach to management includes artist career ventures outside of music, including social media, brand partnerships, e-sports, NFTs and more.

Colon guided long-time client Steve Aoki’s move into the NFT space. With Aoki and fellow YM&U client 3LAU, the management company has amassed nearly $30 million in sales to date.

Previously, Colon held the position of managing director of US music. He joined YM&U group in 2017, when Deckstar, which was co-founded by Colon, was acquired. The management company launched in 2007.