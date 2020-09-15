YMU Group appoints Truce as senior manager

International artist management company YMU Group has appointed Truce to the position of senior manager. The appointment is effective immediately.

Based in London, Truce report to Iain Watt, managing director of the company’s UK music division, and will work closely with board director Sophie Bloggs, whose team he will join.

Truce started his career DJing and organising music events across London before joining music broadcast platform Boiler Room in 2010, where he became global creative director of broadcast.

He then launched Bone Soda, which was initially focused on the DJ sector before becoming a record label specialising in helping artists such as Slowthai, Octavian, Bakar, Ama Lou, Sheck Wes and BenjiFlow.

Truce will continue to run Bone Soda independently but will bring two of his existing management clients to YMU: Bekah CC and Airhead.

Artists represented by YMU Group include James Arthur, Years & Years, Blink 182, Hannah Wants, Mark Ralph, Gary Barlow, Clean Bandit, Take That, Steve Aoki, Mika, Kurupt FM, Rejjie Snow and Danny Howard among others.

Iain Watt said: “Truce is a natural music entrepreneur who has enjoyed success across a number of different sectors. He understands both the creative and commercial aspects of artist management and is a great addition to our team. He is bringing two great artists Bekah CC and Airhead with him and the aim is to help him build an amazing roster of credible artists who we can help have long-term, successful careers.”

Truce said: "I’m excited to join Iain, Sophie and the rest of the YMU team. Having known Iain for a few years, it feels like the perfect story for how I see my management career developing. YMU is a leading entertainment management company and has successfully brought on and supported a number of inspiring artists globally. I’m hoping I can mix it up a little and look forward to combining experiences, knowledge and ideas to support our clients."