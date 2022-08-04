YMU Music US appoints Elena Awbrey to position of executive manager

The US Music division of international artist management company YMU has announced the appointment of Elena Awbrey to the position of executive manager.

Based in Los Angeles, Awbrey, whose appointment is effective immediately, will report to Anthony Rodol, managing director, YMU Music US and Matt Colon, global president, YMU Music.

Before joining YMU, Aubrey was an independent artist manager. She started her music career in the touring department at Live Nation’s LA headquarters and transitioned to management working with Motley Crüe, Nico Vega, and then developing rock band Mannequin Pussy.

After joining Atom Factory, she worked with R&B superstar Miguel, and has guided the career of rapper Chika.

Two artists that she currently represents, Empress Of and Pamé will join her at YMU Music.

Anthony Rodol, managing director, YMU Music US, said: “We are thrilled that Elena has joined the YMU family. She is an incredibly talented music executive with a wealth of experience and knowledge that will undoubtedly help us as we continue to grow”.

Elena Awbrey said: “I’m excited to be joining the team at YMU and partnering with them to develop a diverse roster of talent. YMU’s commitment to building the global management company of the future is something I look forward to being a part of!”