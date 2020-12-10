YMU promotes Alistair White to head of streaming & audience, UK Music

International artist management company YMU has promoted Alistair White to head of streaming and qudience – UK Music.

White – who is based in London Alistair – will report directly to Iain Watt, MD of the company’s UK music division. An official press release stated that the promotion “is an acknowledgement of his expanded responsibilities, which will see him develop processes for effectively identifying core and potential audiences so that YMU can make more informed decisions, create more strategic campaigns and deliver a better service to its clients.”

Artists represented by YMU include James Arthur, Years & Years, Blink-182 , Hannah Wants, Mark Ralph , Gary Barlow, Clean Bandit, Take That, Steve Aoki, Mika, Kurupt FM, Rejjie Snow and Danny Howard among others.

Speaking about the appointment, Iain Watt said, “I have worked with Alistair for ten years both at Machine Management and latterly here at YMU. His understanding and strategic approach to our streaming and audience engagement activities offers invaluable insight and helps us plan highly effective campaigns for the artists we represent . This promotion is well deserved and recognizes the hugely important role he plays within our team .”

Alistair White added: “As an artist management company YMU is facing unprecedented challenges and it is vital that we apply strategic thinking to how we best identify and engage audiences for our clients . Over the ten years I have worked with Iain and the team we have put that type of approach at the heart of everything we do so I am really happy to be given the responsibility of leading our efforts on that front.”