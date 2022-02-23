YMU promotes Anthony Rodol to MD for US music

International artist management company YMU has promoted Anthony Rodol to the position of managing director - US music.

Based in Los Angeles, Rodol’s appointment is effective immediately. He will report directly to Matt Colon, global president of the company’s music division.

Anthony Rodol joined YMU in 2017, when Deckstar Management was acquired by UK-born talent management firm James Grant Group. He previously served as general manager.

During his time at the company, Rodol has worked on teams representing Common, Steve Aoki, Vicetone and many more. The company’s current roster also includes Blink-182, Travis Barker, Pentatonix, Liz Phair, 3LAU, Take That and James Arthur.

Rodol started his career at Universal Music where he worked on the US launch of the Now compilation series. He then went on to marketing roles within Warner Music Group, where he managed releases from artists including Artful Dodger, Fatboy Slim, Boy George, Orbital, Grandmaster Flash and many more. He then switched over to the management side of the business as the general manager of Complete Control Management working with artists such as Tiesto and A-Trak.

Matt Colon said: “Having worked with Anthony for a decade now, I’ve watched him find practical solutions to intangible problems. He understands the challenges managers face supporting artists in a constantly changing digital landscape. His ability to understand the needs of an artist, their manager and their staff have proven him uniquely qualified for this role.”

Anthony Rodol said: “I'm excited to take on this new role. It's truly an honour to be able to lead our exceptional team to even greater success, and work with such a talented client roster. My goal for the division is for us to always be forward thinking with a focus on providing a first-class level of service, expertise, and innovation for all our clients whether it be across streaming, touring, Web3, NFTs, IP opportunities, and more. I'd like to thank global president of music, Matt Colon, and Group CEO Mary Bekhait for giving me this opportunity.”