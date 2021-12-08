YMU promotes Chris Dempsey to UK managing director

International artist management company YMU has promoted Chris Dempsey to the position of UK managing director.

Based in London Dempsey will report jointly to Matt Colon, global president of the company’s music division and Mary Bekhait, group CEO of YMU.

Dempsey joined YMU in 2014 as a director and during his time at the company has overseen the careers of Take That, Gary Barlow, James Arthur, Dan Caplen and Emily Burns, among others.

Prior to joining YMU, he was senior marketing manager at Sony Music Entertainment, working at Columbia and Epic Records with the likes of Manic Street Preachers, Foster The People and Meghan Trainor.

Chris Dempsey said: “These are exciting times for YMU. We are committed to continued investment in our services teams across digital, streaming, commercial/brands and IP to generate more opportunities globally and provide our clients with the best expertise. We have a first-class award-winning management team, we’re ambitious and committed to being at the vanguard of artist discovery, breaking new talent and innovation for all our clients.”

Artists represented by YMU also include Years & Years, MNEK, Blink 182, Lloyiso, Hannah Wants, Mark Ralph, Clean Bandit, Steve Aoki, Kurupt FM and Danny Howard.

Matt Colon said, “This promotion is well deserved and recognises the hugely important role Chris plays within our team. His experience, insight and leadership qualities will help us enormously as we continue to grow YMU into a formidable global presence.”

Chris Dempsey added: “I’m delighted to take on this role to build on what is already a formidable music management division with a strong team and an incredible roster. It is a great opportunity to take things to the next level.”