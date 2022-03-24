YMU US ups Taren Smith to senior manager

The US music division of international artist management company YMU has promoted Taren Smith to the role of senior manager.

Based in New York, Smith will report directly to Andrew Goldstone, executive manager, US Music.

Smith joined YMU in 2017 as associate manager and held the position of artist manager when Deckstar Management was acquired by talent management firm James Grant Group. She began her career in 2012 at a boutique artist management company, then joined Four80 Music in 2013.

Smith manages Norwegian DJ duo Kream and dubstep producer/DJ Sullivan King. She has also played a key role in the recent growth of music NFTs, overseeing 3LAU’s multiple auctions.

Andrew Goldstone said: “Taren is a fantastic manager – thoughtful, helpful, solution-oriented and always willing to go that extra mile for her clients. She has been instrumental in the success that we have had with 3LAU and Sullivan King. I am lucky to work so closely with her, YMU is lucky to have her, and she is incredibly deserving of this promotion to senior manager.”

Taren Smith said: “I am thrilled to step into this role and embrace the greater responsibilities for both my clients and colleagues. It is a true honor to be able to work closely with such talented musicians and artists and I’m grateful to have the support of YMU along the way. It is my hope in this new role to empower other women, in and outside of the company, who continue to be the backbone of the music industry. I am thankful to Andrew Goldstone, Jori Teplitzky, Matt Colon and Mary Bekhait for this opportunity.”