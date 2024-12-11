120+ top names star in Music Week's 2024 In Review issue

Welcome to the 2024 Year In Review special!

Throughout its pages over the past 12 months, Music Week has covered the top stories that have defined the music business's action-packed year, one that has proved itself to be the UK industry's busiest in recent history.

In this special end of year review, we look back on it all, from Taylor Swift’s global domination and Charli XCX’s Brat Summer to Beyoncé embracing country and Raye’s record-breaking BRITs success. And to kick it off, we gather over 120 top names from across the entire business, including Universal Music UK’s Dickon Stainer, Warner Music UK’s Tony Harlow, BBC’s Lorna Clarke, Columbia’s Dipesh Parmar, CAA’s Emma Banks, MOBO’s Kanya King and many, many more, to offer up their reflections, memories and opinions on moments from the year and to reveal the records they had on repeat throughout it.

First up, though, Beatles icon Ringo Starr meets up with Music Week ahead of the release of his first album since 2019, Look Up. The living legend himself is joined by co-writer T Bone Burnett and his teams at UMG Nashville and Decca, to go deep on how the record came to life, talk AI and the Beatles’ Now And Then, and to reflect on how this new LP signals his return to country music as a solo artist.

In a very special tribute, we honour the executives, global stars, producers, songwriters and other leading figures across the music business who we sadly had to say goodbye to this year.

Next up, we present three of the biggest breakthrough stories the UK has seen this year. We speak to Island EMI Label Group president Louis Bloom about The Last Dinner Party’s debut album and global impact, BRITs Rising Star and BBC Introducing Artist Of The Year Myles Smith about his journey so far, and finally, we catch up with Grammy-nominated artist Jordan Adetunji on his viral hit Kehlani and the importance of building a discography.

Elsewhere, Music Week rounds up a collection of some of the best insights, soundbites and one-liners from executives and artists who have featured in the magazine’s pages this year, whilst the end-of-year edition of our monthly gallery Hotshots sees us gather the business’ most memorable moments from the past 12 months, from live shows and signings to celebrations.

For this month’s Digital Discourse, Deviate Digital CEO Sammy Andrews shares the top 10 digital discussions and debates that have defined 2024, from AI to ticketing to the rise of the superfan, and to complete the features section, our expert columnist and Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd guides us through the highs and lows the grassroots sector has faced this year, covering governmental budgets, Venues Day, ticket levies and hope for the future.

In the front section, Big Story sees Music Week examine the key chart trends that have defined 2024, from Taylor Swift’s record-breaking sales and Sabrina Carpenter’s 21-week streak at No.1 to the biggest breakthroughs.

Elsewhere, in the final Hitmakers of 2024, we meet up with renowned hitmaker Dan Nigro to explore the inner workings of Chappell Roan’s breakout smash Good Luck, Babe!. The producer and co-writer takes us into the studio where it all started, looks back on the moment the Missouri-raised star blew his mind and reminisces on how the ‘Jane’ became ‘Babe’. Meanwhile, in Aftershow, Manic Street Preacher’s James Dean Bradfield looks ahead to the band’s new album Critical Thinking, reflects on why the charts still matter to him and reveals all the things he wishes he’d known sooner.

In Mentor Me this month – a collaboration between Music Week and Girls I Rate – The Orchard’s label manager Isa Perez offers up her top five tips to artists and executives alike on how to build a successful career in the music industry.

Finally in the front section, multi-platinum star David Gray tees up his 13th album Dear Life and discusses his classic Babylon and the arc of a songwriter, whilst breakout singer-songwriter Gigi Perez goes deep navigating the industry so far, dealing with grief and Sailor Song’s global impact in On The Radar. In Spotlight, musician, broadcaster and BPI chair YolanDa Brown talks Independent Venue Week, co-founding venue and restaurant Soul Mama and supporting new talent.

Lastly, in our expanded monthly charts section, we present the Top 75 Singles and Albums of the previous month, accompanied by revamped analysis pages, plus a host of new listings. These include specialist genre Top 20s for Americana, Classical, Hip-Hop & R&B, Jazz, Country, Dance, Folk and Rock & Metal. The issue is also home to streaming, compilations and vinyl charts.

The new issue of Music Week is available from December 17.

