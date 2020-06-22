2020 Music Week Awards ceremony cancelled, will return in 2021

It is with regret that Music Week has announced the cancellation of this year’s awards ceremony.

The Music Week Awards 2020 had been postponed by four months to September 21, following the lockdown caused by the coronavirus crisis. But with the ongoing restrictions on events and social distancing requirements, it has also become impossible to go ahead with the rescheduled date.

The hugely popular industry event, renowned as the biggest and best night out in the biz, is the only awards show that recognises all sectors of the music industry. This year it was set to return to the Battersea Evolution venue, where the awards were staged for the first time in 2019, for an even bigger and better edition.

The good news is that the Music Week Awards will return in 2021, with a new date to be announced soon. Tickets for this year’s ceremony will remain valid for the 2021 event. Ticket refunds for the 2020 ceremony are also available via the official awards website.

Of course, with hundreds of entries for this year's event, the 2020 Music Week Awards finalists and winners will not go unacknowledged. All the category victors will be celebrated in September in a special edition of Music Week, online at musicweek.com and via our social media channels, with more details to be announced soon.

While execs and artists may not be able to gather for the biggest night in the industry calendar, the categories are still fiercely contested. Polydor will be bidding to retain their Record Company trophy, BBC 6 Music will be looking to win back the Radio Station award from BBC Radio 1 and the Atlantic Promotions Team will be gunning for victory once again.

Stay tuned to the Music Week website for updates on this year’s awards and next year’s ceremony, and we'll look forward to seeing the entire music industry at the 2021 ceremony for an even bigger party than usual!

