2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize confirms Lauren Laverne as host and reveals live performers

The 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize has announced the initial live performances confirmed for this year’s Awards Show.

The majority of the shortlisted artists will perform one track from their shortlisted album. The shortlisted acts playing live who are so far confirmed include Arlo Parks, Berwyn, Black Country, New Road, Celeste, Ghetts, Hannah Peel, Laura Mvula, Mogwai, Nubya Garcia and Wolf Alice.

The 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize Awards Show will be hosted by BBC 6 Music’s Lauren Laverne.

Lauren Laverne said: “I’m delighted to be hosting the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize Awards Show. It’s a fantastic shortlist showcasing the incredible creativity of the British & Irish music scene – and I’m looking forward to seeing some amazing live performances at the show.”

The awards show will take place on September 9, 2021 at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith and tickets are now available.

The prize’s broadcast partner, BBC Music, will be providing live television and radio coverage of the event on BBC Four and on BBC Radio 6 Music.

BBC Four will broadcast Hyundai Mercury Prize 2021 Live: Album of the Year (9pm-10.15pm). The Mercury Prize on BBC Radio 6 Music will be hosted by Tom Ravenscroft (8pm-12am).

Both programmes will feature live performances from the shortlisted artists as they lead up to the live announcement of this year’s winner.

6 Music will also be celebrating previous winners with The Mercury Prize: Winners’ Playlist on September 7, 4am-5am, available to listen to on BBC Sounds, alongside mini guides to each of this year’s shortlisted albums.

The Hyundai Mercury Prize celebrates and promotes the best of British and Irish music across a range of contemporary music genres.

As part of its ongoing commitment to support UK recorded music, British audio brand Bowers & Wilkins will continue as a partner of the Hyundai Mercury Prize, helping to celebrate the album format and the shortlisted artists’ creative achievements.

2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize Albums of the Year

Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams

Berwyn - Demotape/Vega

Black Country, New Road - For The First Time

Celeste - Not Your Muse

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra - Promises

Ghetts - Conflict of Interest

Hannah Peel - Fir Wave

Laura Mvula - Pink Noise

Mogwai - As The Love Continues

Nubya Garcia - Source

Sault - Untitled (Rise)

Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend

