2023 Mercury Prize confirms live performers

The 2023 Mercury Prize with Freenow has announced the live performances confirmed for this year’s awards show on September 7.

Playing live are Ezra Collective (pictured), J Hus, Jessie Ware, Jockstrap, Lankum, Loyle Carner, Olivia Dean, Raye, Shygirl and Young Fathers. The artists will each perform one track from their shortlisted album.

Arctic Monkeys and Fred Again.. are on tour in September and will be unable to attend the. A live performance film will be shown to celebrate each of their albums.

The 2023 Mercury Prize Awards Show at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith will be hosted by Lauren Laverne.

The Prize’s broadcast partner, BBC Music, will be providing live television and radio coverage of the event, as well as online and on social media.

BBC Four will broadcast Mercury Prize 2023: Album Of The Year on Thursday, September 7 from 9pm to 10.15pm. BBC Radio 6 Music will also provide coverage for listeners from 7pm to 12am.

The 2023 Mercury Prize Albums Of The Year are:

Arctic Monkeys - The Car

Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant to Be

Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Jessie Ware - That! Feels Good!

Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B

Lankum - False Lankum

Loyle Carner - Hugo

Olivia Dean - Messy

Raye - My 21st Century Blues

Shygirl - Nymph

Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy