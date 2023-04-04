6 Music to uncover more emerging talent as new schedule is revealed

BBC Radio 6 Music boss Samantha Moy has said the station’s new night-time schedule will help uncover “even more music”.

At the top of a raft of changes, Tom Ravenscroft and Deb Grant are to present New Music Fix Daily, which will air from 7-9pm Monday-Thursday. Marc Riley and Gideon Coe are launching Riley & Coe, which will go out from 10pm-12am on the same days. Both shows will air for the first time on June 5.

New Music Fix Daily will be fully dedicated to new releases “from any genre and from across the globe”. The programme brings together Ravenscroft, who has been at 6 Music since 2010, and Grant, who is stepping down from her duties on Jazz FM. The pair have previously presented Mercury Prize and 6 Music Festival shows together on 6, while Grant has deputised for Chris Hawkins and Gideon Coe. Ravenscroft currently presents a weekly Friday night show from 9-12pm as well as the New Music Fix slot from 2-3am.

Tom Ravenscroft said: “Every day, thousands of new tracks are released, bands are formed in bedrooms and the search for the perfect beat continues. Deb and I will be inviting listeners and fellow music lovers to join our conversation about some of our favourites.”

There are so many bands I’ve fallen in love with having first heard them on 6 Music Deb Grant

Deb Grant said: “It’s a total honour to be joining the 6 Music family for New Music Fix Daily, even more so to be working alongside a station legend like Tom on a show that champions something so fundamental to the station’s ethos - new music! There are so many bands I’ve fallen in love with having first heard them on 6 Music and the idea of being able to make that happen for listeners, not to mention myself, every day is beyond exciting. Truly a dream gig!”

Riley & Coe will focus on catalogue, with the two presenters sharing the slot and promising to feature “their music loves from every era and genre”.

On Mondays, Marc Riley will present, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the pair will broadcast together and on Thursdays Coe will present his own show. The slot will also feature artists in session and recorded live performances from the BBC Archive.

We're giving a new sound to 6 Music at night Samantha Moy

Marc Riley said: “I’ve been calling Gid ‘The Guv’nor’ for the last 16 years so this is my chance to learn from the best in the business. We’ll be joining forces to do what we’ve both always done on 6 Music - sharing music and sessions from the artists we love.”

Gideon Coe added: “Marc plays great records and hosts fantastic sessions. I very much look forward to doing that alongside him. I also look forward to continuing to provide late-night radio for the 6 Music listeners. They remain the most important part of any programme.”

Station head Samantha Moy has also welcomed the changes.

“A love of music unites all of our 6 Music presenters,” Moy said. “And bringing Marc and Gid and Tom and Deb together means even more music will be found and shared with our audience, giving a new sound to 6 Music at night.”

As part of the shake-up, 6 Music’s Artist in Residence will move to a Monday-Thursday slot, while Tom Ravenscroft will host The Ravers Hour on Fridays between 11pm-12am.

The weekly New Music Fix and New Album Fix shows (Fridays, 12am-5am) will continue, with Jamz Supernova following Steve Lamacq and Mary Anne Hobbs to the slot, for which she will curate an hour of brand new tracks to go out from 2am.

Jamz Supernova said: “One of the things I love most about my Saturday show is being able to share my new musical discoveries with listeners. There’s always so much to be excited about, and I can’t wait to bring you a whole hour of my favourite brand new tracks every week.”

All of the new shows will be broadcast from the BBC’s Salford base and will be available via BBC Sounds.