A&R Worldwide, MUSEXPO, Red Bull Records & Icon Collective unveil 'groundbreaking' songwriting camp

A&R Worldwide, MUSEXPO, Red Bull Records and Icon Collective have announced details of a “groundbreaking” collaboration that will see them host their first-ever global sync and A&R summit songwriting camp.

The event is set to take place from March 14 – 15, 2025 at the Icon Collective production studios in Burbank, CA.

An official press release states that the “gamechanger” of an event will “bring together a dynamic mix of A&R representatives, creatives, producers, songwriters, and publishers to create and refine hit songs tailored for A&R and sync briefs.” It will have “a focus on real opportunities in sync licensing and artist development”.

Speaking about the launch, Sat Bisla, president & founder of A&R Worldwide and MUSEXPO, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with Icon Collective, Greg Hammer, MD of Red Bull Records, and Kenny ‘Tick’ Salcido, senior vice president/head of A&R at Red Bull Records, to bring together a global community of creatives. The Global Sync and A&R Summit Songwriting Camp is a unique opportunity to create hit songs for sync and A&R briefs, and to set the stage for the 25th global edition of MUSEXPO, which has been a worldwide leader in sync and A&R.”

Greg Hammer, MD at Red Bull Records, said: “With hundreds of thousands of new songs released every day, it's increasingly challenging for songwriters to cut through the noise. We hope this camp will give creatives the tools to make a greater impact with their music and cultivate meaningful connections with the sync and A&R community. Bridging that gap for rising artists is in Red Bull Records’ DNA so we’re very excited to be involved in this inaugural event.”

Key features of the global sync and A&R summit songwriting camp will include:

Collaborative Songwriting Sessions: Participants will engage in hands-on songwriting sessions to craft original tracks aimed at fulfilling specific A&R and sync licensing briefs. This collaborative environment is designed to foster creativity and produce music with commercial potential.

Exclusive Networking Opportunities: Attendees will have the chance to network with industry tastemakers from A&R Worldwide, Red Bull Records, and Icon Collective. This is a unique opportunity to connect with influential professionals and gain insights into the latest trends and opportunities.

Real-World Briefs: Participants will work on actual briefs received by A&R Worldwide and MUSEXPO, providing them with a practical experience in meeting real-world music industry demands.

Adding further insight, Kenny Salcido, SVP & head of A&R at Red Bull Records said: “Over the last 25 years, Sat and his team have done an incredible job empowering up-and-coming artists through A&R Worldwide. That’s why we loved the idea of a Sync & Songwriting summit. We share a commitment to true artist development and along with Icon Collective, we’re looking forward to discovering the next wave of hitmakers next March.”

Chevy B, CEO of Icon Collective concluded: “At Icon Collective, we’re all about empowering artists to push boundaries and redefine what’s possible. Partnering with Red Bull Records and A&R Worldwide for this global writing camp is a chance to elevate that mission. We’re beyond excited to see the raw creativity and game-changing music that will emerge from this powerhouse collaboration.”

Participants who are already registered for MUSEXPO 2025 will be considered for this exclusive songwriting camp. More info will be shared in a forthcoming announcement. Final selections will be made no later than February 17, 2025, followed by an announcement on Monday, February 24, 2025 of the confirmed participants.

Interested individuals are encouraged to register for MUSEXPO 2025 for priority consideration.

MUSEXPO 2025 is now just a couple of months away and boasts a formidable line-up of speakers, which you can find out more about here.

In more MUSEXPO 2025 news, the event recently confirmed they will assist those affected by the recent fires in parts of Los Angeles by contributing a part of this year’s proceeds to organisations supporting in recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Subscribers can revisit our recent interview with Sat Bisla here.

The full MUSEXPO 2025 schedule of events is now available here.

For registration details to attend the event, visit musexpo.net

For more information contact info@anrworldwide.com.