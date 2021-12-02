Aarti Popat launches Always Protected Publicity

London-based creative and publicist Aarti Popat has launched Always Protected Publicity.

Popat was previously at Imran Malik Publicity for four years. The firm was nominated in the PR Campaign category for Unknown T at this year’s Music Week Awards.

As well as existing clients including Unknown T, MoStack, Nafe Smallz and Dave East, Always Protected Publicity will add new clients to its roster of talent.

“Always Protected Publicity prides itself in being a company that helps artists identify ways to cut through above the rest, making not only music connect but also their overarching brand,” stated the company. “We take a direct, bespoke and hands on approach to each project to ensure our clients are presented in the best way possible.

Aarti Popat began her journey into the creative industry through her love of music, specifically UK rap. Her time at Link Up TV allowed her to explore her love for art direction and artist development.

This led to her role as senior publicist for IMPR/Thirteen Publicity, where she successfully led campaigns for a broad roster of global talent including Swizz Beatz, Isaiah Rashad, J Hus, Summer Walker, Shaybo and many more.

“I am extremely excited to open a new chapter of my career with my agency Always Protected… the company ethos is in the name - keeping my clients protected always,” said Aarti Popat, director of publicity. “Representing the best of UK and domestic talent, we will specialise in making sure our artists are represented in the best way possible and feel safe enough to tell their stories.”

Always Protected’s launch clients include Cruch Calhoun, Dave East, MoStack. Nafe Smallz, Tommy Saint, Ty Leone and Unknown T.