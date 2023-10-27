Abbey Road announces third annual Amplify event

Abbey Road Studios has announced the third edition of its annual Abbey Road Amplify event.

Taking place on November 10 and 11, the studios will be open to artists, engineers and creatives for a free festival featuring masterclasses, interactive sessions, workshops, A&R demo feedback sessions and Q&As.

Hosted across Studios Two and Three by members of the Abbey Road team, as well as some of the music industry’s leading names, the event will see panellists and hosts share career insights to the upcoming talent.

The two days will be split into themes, with a focus on music production and scoring for film and games on Friday and ‘artist essentials’ on Saturday, which will cover branding, PR and digital marketing, as well as songwriting and the business of music.

Some of the key Abbey Road Amplify 2023 panels include a Mix Breakdown with award-winning producer James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Blur, Foals, Kylie, Gorillaz, Florence + The Machine) and Melodies in The Virtual Realm: Composing For Video Games with Richard Jacques, known for his work on Headhunter, Mass Effect and Guardians Of The Galaxy.

Becoming A Composer, hosted by Composer Magazine’s managing editor, Loren Sunderland, will be exploring the world of composing and the skills needed for it through a conversation with composers Amy McKnight, Chris Benstead, John Lunn and Ruth Barrett, while From Script To Score will be looking at a composer’s journey through a film’s production with Oscar-winning composer Steven Price, alongside Tom Howe and Michael Price.

The Digital Marketing: Building Your Fanbase & Online Presence panel will feature speakers including Polydor’s head of artist Development Helen Fleming, and How To Release Music In 2023 will be presented by guests including EMI’s SVP of A&R Rich Castillo.

New for Amplify this year is the A&R Feedback Sessions, a series of 1-2-1 sessions where young artists will be able to present their music and receive personalised advice on how to refine their sound, develop their brand, and present it to industry executives including A&Rs from Decca, Polydor, EMI and Because Music. Also new for 2023 is Mastering The Spotlight: A Workshop In Press & Media For Artists, which will offer practical workshops designed to equip artists with the confidence and skills required to generate media coverage for their work.

Further talks include Songwriting 101, An Introduction To Beatmaking with CeeBeeats, The Road To Becoming A Studio Engineer, Be Heard, Be Seen: Crafting Your Brand Identity, a practical workshop with AWAL’s head of artist development Will Edge, and Making Music Your Business: An Introduction To Entrepreneurship, Music Tech And Start-Ups, led by Anthony Achille, junior programme manager at Abbey Road Red, the studios’ music tech incubator.

“Abbey Road Amplify is now an important event in our calendar and part of our ongoing commitment to help inform and inspire the next generation of artists, producers and creatives,” said head of brand and communications, Mark Robertson. “It’s hugely rewarding to see the studios packed with young people taking notes, networking and acquiring new tools and knowledge from those who have already made their mark on music.”