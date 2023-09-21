Abbey Road Studios reveals winners of Music Photography Awards 2023

Abbey Road Studios has announced the winners of its Music Photography Awards 2023, following an awards ceremony at the studios.

As well as a celebration of the shortlisted and winning imagery, hosted by Lauren Laverne, the evening also saw a series of live performances from The Clockworks, LoneLady and Somadina.

In the award’s open categories, the winner of Undiscovered Photographer Of The Year supported by Adidas was Chris Allmeid for his picture of Lil Uzi Vert, while Anthony Pham won a public vote in the Music Moment Of The Year category, supported by Outernet London for his Harry Styles shot.

The winner of the Underground Scenes category, supported by Abbey Road Studios, was Alex Amorós for their Margate Mod Weekender picture, while Carlo Cavaluzzi’s JpegMafia shot won the Live Music category, supported by Philips Ambilight TV.

Victoria Sanders’ Benjamin Earl Turner picture was the In The Studio winner with Clay Patrick McBride’s image of Jay-Z and Kanye West winning the Hip-Hop 50 category, supported by Hennessy.

In the invited categories, Aidan Zamiri won Editorial with a picture of Caroline Polachek, Samuel Ibram’s Shygirl picture won Portrait and Tom Pallant’s Yungblud shot won Artist At Work.

This year’s competition also saw more than a 480% increase in entries since the MPAs launched in 2022, with over 14,000 images from 30 countries being submitted across the open categories.

“The standard of all the images submitted for this year’s MPAs was incredibly high across the board and we are particularly proud of this year’s winners,” said Abbey Road’s managing director Sally Davies. “The growth that the MPAs has already achieved in only its second year is testament to the overall quality of the awards and the way in which it has been embraced and celebrated across the artistic landscape. Recognising and promoting talent in this important field is something that we at Abbey Road are committed to and we are already looking forward to 2024!”

MPAs co-founder and head judge Rankin added: “The quality and standard of imagery for the 2023 entries is as strong across the board as the 2022 winners – there really wasn’t a bad picture. I'm beyond thrilled with the winning images.”

Here is a list of the winners and nominees in full:

OPEN CATEGORIES

Undiscovered Photographer Of The Year supported by Adidas

Chris Allmeid (Lil Uzi Vert)

Ray Keogh (Stormzy)

Yasi - Jasmine Safaeian (Halsey)

Sam Rockman (Tokky Horror)

AF Cortes (Zola Jesus)

Music Moment Of The Year supported by Outernet London

Anthony Pham (Harry Styles)

Nicole Fara Silver (Billie Eilish)

Paul Bogle (Stormzy & Dave)

Aaron Parsons (Idles)

Lorenzo Reali (Alfa)

Underground Scenes supported by Abbey Road Studios

Alex Amorós (Margate Mod Weekender)

AF Cortes (Native Sun)

Djavanshir Nico (Prince Marvelous Fall)

Sam Rockman (Onoe Capone)

Jamie MacMillan (Sports Team)

Live Music supported by Philips Ambilight TV

Carlo Cavaluzzi (JpegMafia)

Chris Suspect (CumGirl 8)

Jamie MacMillan (Fontaines D.C.)

Mary Caroline Russell (Colony House)

Izzy Nuzzo (Lil Uzi Vert)

In The Studio

Victoria Sanders (Benjamin Earl Turner)

Andrew Little (Rachel Croft)

Mark John (Gutfleisch-Schuermann-Frey featuring Hendrik Meurkens)

Kaj O'Connell (Canal Kn!ght and Knock Monsterr)

Hip-Hop 50 supported by Hennessy

Clay Patrick McBride (Jay-Z & Kanye West, 2005)

Tamara Rafkin (Too Short, 1994)

Erik Weiss (De La Soul, 2004)

Anthony Pham (Nipsey, 2020)

Kat McBride (Rasheed Chappell and Buckwild, 2020)

INVITED CATEGORIES

Editorial

Aidan Zamiri (Caroline Polachek)

Silvia Draz (Lancey Foux)

AB+DM (SZA)

Ramona Rosales (Megan Thee Stallion)

Meredith Jenks (Bad Bunny)

Amber Asaly (Grimes)

Portrait

Samuel Ibram (Shygirl)

Orograph (FKA Twigs)

Irina Rozovsky (Ethel Cain)

Amanda Fordyce (Harry Styles)

Zamar Velez (Vince Staples)

Artist At Work

Tom Pallant (Yungblud)

Raven B Varona (Adele)

Zaineb Abelque (P-rallel)

OK McCausland (Arcade Fire)