Abbey Road Studios unveils winners of 2024 Music Photography Awards

Abbey Road Studios has unveiled the winners of the 2024 Abbey Road Music Photography Awards, during a celebratory event across the legendary Studios One and Two. Hosted by Edith Bowman, the evening included live performances from Maverick Sabre’s Yours collective, JNR Williams and Aziya, while recognising the winners and finalists from this year’s MPAs.

The 2024 competition saw a rise in submissions, with entries increasing by over 50% from last year. Showcasing a range of global talent, over 22,000 images from 28 different countries were submitted, across six open categories.

This year's MPAs judging panel features a lineup from the creative industries, led by founding judge and renowned British photographer Rankin (Madonna, Björk, Miley Cyrus). The panel includes U.S. photographers Raven B Varona (Adele) and Pooneh Ghana (Olivia Rodrigo), British photographers Ashley Verse (Stormzy) and Sam Rockman (Limp Bizkit), along with Vanity Fair’s Creative Development editor David Friend, Abbey Road's Artist in Residence Jordan Rakei, Beth Ditto, Jason Williamson (Sleaford Mods), jazz musician Moses Boyd, artist Bimini, and Decca Records A&R Director Rachel Holmberg. Simon Wheatley joins the panel to judge the Underground Scenes category.

Speaking about the winning images at this year’s Abbey Road Music Photography Awards, Abbey Road’s MD Sally Davies said: "I’m continually amazed by the incredible standard of photography that we see, and this year’s selection truly stands out as our best yet! The remarkable growth of the MPAs in just three short years highlights the awards' prestige, and the heartfelt enthusiasm from the artistic community reflects the richness of music photography as an art form. At Abbey Road, we are passionate about recognising, nurturing, and celebrating talent in this vital area, and we can’t wait to see what next year will bring!”

"The work this year has surpassed my expectations, it’s really elevating the standard to new heights,” MPAs lead Judge Rankin adds. “While last year's submissions were impressive, this year's entries have been extraordinary. We’ve received an overwhelming 22,000 images, making the selection process both challenging and inspiring. After much deliberation, we’ve chosen some truly outstanding pieces that represent the very best of what the music photography community has to offer. All the nominees and winners should be incredibly proud of themselves!"

The list of full winners and nominees are below:

OPEN CATEGORIES

Undiscovered Photographer of the Year (Supported by adidas)

Charlie Barclay Harris [Stone]

Isaiah Johns [Yves Tumor & Chris Greatti]

Izzy Nuzzo [Drake]

Leila Afghan [Nayana IZ]

Andreia Lemos [Amyl and the Sniffers] - Winner

Music Moment of the Year (Supported by Outernet London and voted for by the public)

Sam Neill [Fred Again..]

Tom Pallant [Blur] - Winner

Danielle Agnello [Souls of Mischief]

Zachary Zephir [Travis Scott]

Chris Suspect [Daikaiju]

Live Music Award

AF CORTES [Daikaiju]

Alec Castillo [Iggy Pop]

Francis Mancini [Darren Styles] - Winner

Isaiah Pate [Glaive]

Lorenzo Reali [Nayt]

Underground Scenes Award

Adam Ziegenhals [Hogg]

Lemphek [Hui Zu & Chen Hongmin] - Winner

Jodi Rogers [Max Kelan]

Lance Webber [Lolly Gaggers]

Marcus Maddox [Malice K - Cheeky Maa]

Making Music Award

Mariana dos Santos Pires [Léa Sen]

AF Cortes [Making Moves]

Maninder Ram [Lancey Foux]

Lauren Harris [Joesef] - Winner

RxAxLxF [CHOVU]

Jazz: The Rebirth of Cool

Adrien H. Tillmann [Billy Harper] - Winner

Christaan Felber [Cécile McLorin Salvant]

Diogo Lopes [Ezra Collective]

Lauren Luxenberg [Shabaka]

Leszek Gawin [Shabaka]

INVITED CATEGORIES

Editorial

Alexa Viscius [bnny] - Winner

Bet Bettencourt [Tems]

Murry Deaves [Static Dress]

James Robjant in collaboration with Patrick Waugh [King Krule]

Bolade Banjo [Headie One]

Xavier Tera [Rosalia]

Jack Chipper [D Double E]

Portrait

Jackie Lee Young [Devendra Banhart]

Bolade Banjo [Popcaan] - Winner

Elliot Hensford [Adekunle Gold]

Harry Steel [Oversize]

Jennifer McCord [Arlo Parks]

Gavin Bond [Liam Gallagher]

Shenell Kennedy [Unknown T]

Callum Walker Hutchinson [Raye]

