Absolute Radio Country appoints Radio 2's Ricky Marshall as programme manager

Absolute Radio Country has signed up Ricky Marshall as its new programme manager.

Marshall will develop the DAB station’s vision and content, as well as its integration into the wider Absolute Radio brand.

He will join from his current role producing the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2. As well as producing Ken Bruce and Jo Whiley, Marshall has produced much of Radio 2’s country music content, including the CMA awards coverage.

Absolute Radio content director Paul Sylvester said: “Ricky has produced award-winning radio at the very highest level, he has first-class knowledge of the genre and excellent contacts within the world of country music. Absolute Radio Country has launched with an ambitious programme strategy with the likes of Sam Palladio already joining us to host shows. We’re looking forward to working with Ricky to take this further over the coming months.”

Ricky Marshall said: “Country music has been a huge passion of mine for a long time and I’ve been so lucky to produce shows in Nashville and spend time in Music City. I can’t wait to be part of the Absolute Radio Country family and help take the station on to the next chapter in its journey.”

Absolute Radio Country plays the biggest songs in country from legends such as Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash to superstars like Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, alongside new artists like Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen.

The appointment follows recent news that content director James Brownlow will be joining the team in Bauer Media Audio Ireland as managing editor of music and entertainment.