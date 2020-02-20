Absolute Radio to launch new digital station next week, Biffy Clyro confirmed as first guests

Bauer Media has announced plans to launch a new radio station dedicated to music from the 2020s.

Christened Absolute Radio 20s, the new station from Absolute Radio is being launched as an exclusively digital offering – available via the Absolute Radio app, smart speakers and at absoluteradio.co.uk – as part of Bauer Media’s wider digital strategy.

The station will launch at 10am on Monday February 24, with Biffy Clyro set to be featured as the first guests as they join host Danielle Perry (pictured) to talk about their new album.

An official press release stated that Absolute Radio 20s “will play rock and alternative tracks from both established and emerging bands and artists, including Sam Fender, Lewis Capaldi, Blossoms, Courteeners, Freya Ridings, Haim, Michael Kiwanuka, Billie Eilish, Bombay Bicycle Club, Foals, Circa Waves and more.”

Absolute Radio 20s becomes the ninth station in Absolute Radio’s growing network, following the launch of Absolute Radio 10s in November 2019.

Speaking about the launch, Paul Sylvester, content director for Absolute Radio said: “Absolute Radio 20s is born out of insight and an understanding of our audiences, which has identified an opportunity for a distinctive new radio station currently not on offer. Set to be a haven for tastemakers who love to be the first to know about new music, this new launch offers something different for both new and existing listeners of the Absolute Radio family.”