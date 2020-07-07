Ahmed Hussain named head of station at Asian Network

BBC Radio Asian Network has announced Ahmed Hussain as the new head of the station.

Hussain has worked in production across BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra and Asian Network, and was most recently the head of Prison Radio. He began his career in pirate and community radio stations in East London.

Asian Network currently has 543,000 weekly RAJAR listeners on air, and 1.6 million followers across its social media and YouTube channels.

Lorna Clarke, controller of BBC Popular Music, said: “Ahmed brings a new and exciting vision for Asian Network, reflecting the passion of the audience. Ahmed has an experienced understanding of the culture, music and news, that is key to the station’s success, and we want to see what else is possible for the network.”

Hussain said: “Now is a pivotal moment for the BBC as a whole and the Asian Network plays a key part of that. I’m really excited at this opportunity to ensure that with a clear vision our young audiences know what to expect from us. We have amazing people that work here and we will all work hard to ensure that Asian Network thrives in all that it does within the Pop Music portfolio. This is the home for British Asians and beyond to come and be championed and also celebrate the culture that we are all about.”

Hussain will start his new role on August 1, 2020.

This position is one of five new head of station roles responsible for the BBC’s pop music networks. Following the appointment of Aled Haydn Jones (head of Radio 1) and Helen Thomas (head of Radio 2), the recruitment for the two other head of station roles (Radio 1Xtra and 6 Music) is ongoing.