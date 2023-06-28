AIM Independent Music Awards to return at London's Roundhouse in September

The AIM Independent Music Awards are set to return to London’s Roundhouse on September 26 this year.

The ceremony celebrates the achievements of independent artists, labels, entrepreneurs and other rights holders that make up the UK’s diverse independent music sector, which accounts for a third of the UK recorded music market.

This year, which marks the Awards' thirteenth year, will feature exclusive performance sets, as well as a new list of categories.

Returning categories include the Diversity Champion award, which was won last year by British multi-platinum artist Stormzy, as well as 2022’s newly-established awards for Music Entrepreneur Of The Year and Best Independent EP/Mixtape.

Last year, live performances included winners of the Special Recognition Award, The Libertines and Outstanding Contribution winner Lethal Bizzle (who performed a set that featured surprise guest appearances from both Giggs and JME). Wet Leg (Domino) also took home the award for UK Independent Breakthrough (in association with YouTube Music), whilst Cleo Sol (Forever Living Originals) won Best Independent Album (in association with Spotify).

Other 2022 winners included Scotland’s Taahliah with Best Independent EP/Mixtape, and Rina Sawayama, who walked away with the Innovator Award (in association with Amazon Music) and was one of Elton John’s surprise guests at his headline Glastonbury performance last weekend. London’s Rough Trade Recordings took home the award for Best Independent Label, having released music from acts such as Jockstrap, Black Midi and Dean Blunt.

Honourees from previous years include the likes of Adele, Fontaines DC, Little Simz, Dave, Arlo Parks, AJ Tracey, Idles, Christine & The Queens and Jorja Smith among others.

“This year’s Awards will be a celebration of the UK’s independent music community, and a recognition of the hard work and creativity we’ve seen over the past year from independent artists and the teams behind them,” said Silvia Montello, CEO at AIM. “Today’s creators have more opportunities to have their music heard and find new audiences than ever before, and we are proud to see diversity and innovation thriving in UK music as a result, across independent label rosters, self-releasing artists and the rapidly growing DIY artist sector.”

Here is the full list of categories for 2023:

Best Independent Track in association with Meta

Best Independent Remix

Best Independent Video in association with VEVO

Best Independent Album

Best Independent EP/Mixtape

UK Independent Breakthrough

Best Creative Campaign

Best Live Performer (public live vote)

One To Watch in association with BBC Music Introducing

Best Boutique Label

Best Independent Label

Independent Champion

Diversity Champion

Music Entrepreneur of the Year

Innovator Award in association with Amazon Music

Outstanding Contribution To Music in association with Merlin

PPL Award For Most Played New Independent Artist

Early Bird tickets are available now, whilst standard price tickets will go on general sale across the industry on July 12.