Alan Davey pledges to continue helping composers through coronavirus crisis

Alan Davey has responded to a letter from The Ivors Academy that called for more support of British and Irish composers from BBC Radio 3.

The station's controller reaffirmed Radio 3's support for lving composers and said that supporting musicians through hard times is a key part of its role.

Davey's statement read: "I got the letter from The Ivors Academy yesterday, but have been focused on keeping Radio 3 on air and our teams safe. My reply was always going to be that there is no need to ask – we are already supporting living composers and performers and we have got more planned. Helping composers and musicians in difficult times is really important for us and a key part of what we do.”

