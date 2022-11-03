Alice Levine returns to host Women In Music Awards 2022

Music Week is delighted to announce that Alice Levine will present the Women In Music Awards 2022, as she returns for her seventh edition.

The Music Week Women In Music Awards recognise the great careers of women and female-identifying people across the business. The Roll of Honour aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals who are ‘game changers’ in the music industry.

Levine, now a mainstay of the event, has presided over six previous editions of the event including last year's star-studded show, where Rina Sawayama, Cassandra Gracey, Nadia Khan, Sheniece Charway and Sulinna Ong were among the winners.

Alice Levine said: "I've now been hosting the Women In Music Awards for longer than the four most recent Prime Ministers' combined tenures. It will be my pleasure to take to the stage for a seventh year, unless I get ousted first."

The daytime ceremony takes place at Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge on Friday, November 11. Tickets and tables are now completely sold out.

The Pink Ribbon Foundation is this year's charity partner and KISS DJs Henrie and Ellie Prohan will DJ the After Party.

If you have any questions about table and ticket bookings, please contact Kate Smith, Customer Relations Manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

For future opportunities to showcase your support at Women In Music, contact hazel.eccles@futurenet.com for more information.

PHOTO: Alex Cameron