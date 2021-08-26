Alice Levine to host Music Week Women In Music Awards 2021

Music Week is delighted to announce that Alice Levine will once again host the Music Week Women In Music Awards.

This year’s show is returning as an in-person event to celebrate the achievements of women in the music industry at the Hilton, Park Lane on October 22, 2021. Table bookings and tickets are now on sale here.

Alice Levine has become a mainstay of the hugely popular Women In Music ceremony. This year will mark the sixth time presenting the awards for the presenter, podcaster and TV host.

The ceremony is returning after we were unable to stage the event last year because of the pandemic, although the Women In Music Roll Of Honour was expanded for 2020.

The Women In Music Awards is staged in partnership with AIM and UK Music, with support from Spotify, PRS For Music, Music Box Communications, The Music Market and Marie Claire.

For enquiries about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com.

For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards 2021, please contact advertising manager Helen Hughes: helen.hughes@futurenet.com.