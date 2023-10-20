American Express launches Amex Gold Unsigned 2023

American Express has launched the 2023 series of Amex Gold Unsigned, an initiative in its second year which supports both unsigned, emerging musical artists and grassroots venues.

The showcase which launched the initiative took place at The Dome in Tufnell Park and was hosted by BBC Radio 1 DJ Jess Iszatt. The evening saw performances from the 2022 finalists including Megzz, Ben Kidson, Split The Dealer, Sola and Jazzie Martian.

Amex Gold Unsigned encourages emerging musicians to enter their tracks for the chance to win a host of prizes. The prizes this year include the chance to perform at an Amex event, get signed to a record label and earn a sync deal, A&R support, mentorship, free studio time and performance opportunities. This year, all six finalists will be awarded a prize.

Unsigned also provides support to a grassroots venue, this year being The Dome, by running a series of events at the venue, as well as putting in place various improvements.

The final will be taking place on November 30.