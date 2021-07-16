Anne-Marie stars on the cover of the new edition of Music Week

Music Week is delighted to reveal Anne-Marie as the cover star of our new monthly print edition.

In 2018, Anne-Marie’s Speak Your Mind was the UK’s biggest breakthrough success story, soaring into the Top 3 and becoming the year’s top-selling debut album. Now, she returns with Therapy, an intensely personal record that is set to take 2021 by storm. Music Week meets the down to earth star, plus Atlantic’s Ed Howard, manager Jazz Sherman and Sony Music Publishing's David Ventura, Tim Major and Chimene Mantori to tell its story...

For The Music Week Interview, AIM CEO Paul Pacifico joins us in an extensive one-to-one covering streaming,the AIM Awards, diversity, Brexit and, of course, the pandemic, and explains how the indie music scene has kept pace every step of the way. Plus, AIM chair and Women In CTRL founder Nadia Khan talks about how they plan on making a real difference to the music industry...

On top of that, and following its recent launch of high-definition sound experience Spatial Audio, Apple Music has pledged not only to change the way we hear music, but alter the way it is made altogether. It’s all part of the company’s push to plot a new course for streaming, radio and perhaps even the music industry itself. In a huge feature, Music Week meets Zane Lowe and George Ergatoudis to explore the future of their business. Plus! GRM Daily founder Koby ‘Posty’ Hagan tells us how the platform’s new Apple Music Radio show can boost UK rap.

Also inside, we gather a host of promoters, agents, managers, venues and labels to dissect the sector’s greatest hopes and fears as they look towards 2022 and what if, with huge numbers of artists wanting to tour, the market hit saturation point.

Elsewhere, as she prepares to release her excellent new album Stand For Myself, Grammy-nominated sensation Yola and her team at Concord and Neverno Management, tell us about her incredible 20-year journey from the Bristol music scene to working in Nashville with The Black Keys and acting in the new Baz Luhrmann film.

Also preparing to release a new record is Jake Bugg, who has stepped outside of his comfort zone on imminent fifth album Saturday Night, Sunday Morning – uniting with some of the hottest songwriters in the world like Steve Mac and Ali Tamposi for his first outing on RCA Records. In our feature, the prolific singer/songwriter, label boss David Dollimore and longtime manager Keith Armstrong offer Music Week a glimpse into the surprising next phase of a unique voice in British music.

Plus! Music Week joins BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Jamz Supernova who has become a true force of nature in the UK music industry as a DJ, broadcaster and record label boss. To celebrate her 10th year in the business, Music Week meets her to talk alternative culture, Black music and independence. Also inside, from pairing Post Malone and Monster Energy to Bad Bunny and Adidas, UTA’s brand partnerships department have been hugely important for artists since the onset of the pandemic. Here, the talent agency’s Toni Wallace, Alisann Blood and Cleo Thompson reveal all about a fresh and fast-developing revenue stream...

Finally in features, we deliver a special report on the the world of music pr and look at how they have have adopted to find out how press officers are keeping on top of an ever-changing and increasingly fragmented media landscape to deliver winning campaigns for their clients...

In Hitmakers we speak to Warner Chappell producer Gotcha – real name Kamron Lloyd Chevannes – to find out how he played a central role in drill’s biggest moment yet, as Tion Wayne and Russ Millions’ TikTok-powered phenomenon, Body, gave the genre its first No.1. Aftershow, meanwhile, invites Blondie legend Debbie Harry to reflect on her inspiring career, covering everything from her formative days in New York to high jinks with Iggy Pop and more...

In this month's Big Story, BBC Radio 1 boss Aled Haydn Jones looks ahead to the network’s reboot with a new schedule for the autumn and ambitions to be a “better partner to the music industry”. Elsewhere in the news section, UK hitmaker Jax Jones and manager Dan Stacey open up about their long-term ambitions for their new label WUGD with the support of Polydor’s “global infrastructure”

For our Spotlight Q&A interview, Spotify head of music, UK/Ireland, Sulinna Ong, discusses the impact of its Radar programme for new acts, the link between streaming and vinyl and their soundtrack to the summer. Also in Frontline, you’ll find the legal tool Shout4 in new tech feature Start Me Up plus Phil Taggart talks about his Chilldabeats podcast in In Pod We Trust.

In On The Radar this month, Willow Smith – aka Willow – talks us through her brilliant new album Lately I Feel Everything and how, after first finding success at a very young age, she’s finally ready to do it all on her own terms. In Key Releases, meanwhile, Maisie Peters – who is set to drop her debut album You Signed Up For This – talks working with Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift fandom and becoming a star, while Transgressive’s Toby L looks ahead to Damon Albarn’s The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows...

For this month’s Mentor Me page – a collaboration between Music Week and Girls I Rate – we welcome Koffee manager Tammi Chang to get her Top 5 career tips for making it in the music industry.

Deviate Digital boss Sammy Andrews looks at the the increasing value (and opportunities) surrounding catalogue in her Digital Discourse column, while Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd talks about the spirit of the grassroots music scene in his Centre Stage column. As ever, the expanded Archive section sees us flick through the pages of the Music Week of yesteryear.

There’s all of this and our expanded monthly charts section in which we present the Top 75 Singles and Albums of the previous month, accompanied by revamped analysis pages, plus a host of new listings. These include specialist genre Top 20s for Americana, Classical, Hip-Hop & R&B, Jazz, Country, Dance, Folk and Rock & Metal, which have never previously featured in Music Week. The issue is also home to streaming, compilations and vinyl charts.

