Anne-Marie to launch new Capital summer gig series

Anne-Marie is set to be the first act to perform for Capital Up Close With Barclaycard, a new live series organised by Capital and Barclaycard.

The star, who has also announced a livestream for her upcoming second record Therapy for August, will play London’s Under The Bridge on July 28. The event is the radio company’s first live show since 2019 and it is exclusive to Capital listeners and Barclaycard customers via a prize draw. DJs Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby will host the show, which will be streamed live via Global Player.

Anne-Marie said: “I’m so incredibly excited to get back onto the live stage and perform at Capital Up Close with Barclaycard. To perform in front of an actual audience in person after such a long time is going to be a really special moment, and I can’t wait to see you all!”

Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp said: “We’ve all missed live music so much and it’s amazing to be welcoming our listeners back to a live show once again. Anne-Marie is an amazing performer and our listeners love her – this gig is going to be unreal!”





Dan Mathieson, head of Sponsorship at Barclaycard, commented: “We are thrilled to announce our latest event with Global, this time with Anne-Marie and a live audience! Our entertainment partnership has not only enhanced our offering to Barclaycard customers through a series of new events, but also given customers access to some of the biggest names in music to enjoy live performances once more. It’s great to see the industry back to what it does best”.

PHOTO: Bella Howard