Annie Lennox launches global campaign for International Women's Day

The Circle, a global NGO founded by singer, songwriter and activist Annie Lennox, has launched a new campaign to raise funds for some of the most vulnerable women and girls across the world, and fight against injustice and inequality.

Timed for International Women’s Day (March 8), the organisation has unveiled #CirclesOfChange.

The campaign calls on the public to share their stories on social media of women who inspire them – their friends, family, activists and historical figures making up their #CirclesOfChange – and to take a pledge on International Women’s Day to support the world’s most marginalised women and girls around the world.

Annie Lennox said: “The Circle came from the notion of women connecting, supporting and inspiring each other to become advocates and change agents, through our passion, skills and ideas.

“The pandemic has shown that we are all connected, we are a global community, and we are asking people to commit to becoming global feminists. This means listening to the voices of all women. Sharing stories and connecting across communities. It is about standing in solidarity to end oppression, racial injustice, and violence and economic disempowerment. It is about building bridges with people across communities and finding ways to amplify their voices.

“I encourage you all to join our campaign and become global feminists. Let’s celebrate the change makers and people who inspire us, and at the same time make a pledge to women and girls everywhere.”

Raakhi Shah, CEO, The Circle, said: “International Women’s Day is always a key global moment to commit actions and make pledges towards gender equality and safety for all women and girls. History shows us that collective power can make change. By pledging to support grassroots organisations working on the frontline we can share resources with women and girls across the world, and we can build bridges to a world where women and girls are a step closer to living in a world with equal rights.”

In 2020, The Circle supported over 5,000 women and girls disproportionately affected by the pandemic in Asia, Africa and the UK and is doubling down its efforts to support even more women in the coming year.