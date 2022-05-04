Annie Mac wins at ARIAS 2022 for BBC Radio 1 finale

Annie Mac was among the winners at the ARIAS 2022 - the Audio and Radio Industry Awards.

The DJ won gold in the Best Music Entertainment Show category for the last edition of Radio 1's Dance Party with Annie Mac. She exited the station last summer.

The ARIAS 2022, which was hosted by Radio 2’s Rylan, took place at London's Adelphi Theatre. The winners of 25 categories were announced, including Best Music Breakfast Show, Best Speech Presenter and Network of the Year.

Adele Roberts was crowned the winner of the public-voted Radio Times Moment of The Year for her return to the Radio 1 airwaves after her treatment for bowel cancer.

Trailblazing DJ Janice Long was honoured with the inaugural Pioneer Award, following her death at Christmas. Radio 2's Zoe Ball presented Janice Long's family with the award following a tribute video, which featured Elvis Costello, Gary Numan, Fran Healy, Toyah Willcox and Jim Kerr.

The BBC took home 12 Gold awards in total, including Annie Mac and Radio 1Xtra for Best Station Sound.

Bauer Media radio brands were recognised on the night with Hits Radio awarded first in the prestigious UK Station or Network of the Year, The Dave Berry Breakfast Show winning Best Music Breakfast Show and The John Myers Award for Best Local Station of the Year going to Clyde 1.

In the podcast categories, Reduced Listening won for Spotify's Decode, which took gold in both Best New Show and Best Specialist Music Show.

Full List of Winners

BEST NEW PRESENTER

GOLD WINNER

James Phillips

National Prison Radio

SILVER

Lianne Sanderson

talkSPORT

BRONZE

Rima Ahmed

BBC Radio Leeds

BEST NEW SHOW

GOLD WINNER

Decoded

Reduced Listening, for Spotify

SILVER

The Unfiltered History Tour

VICE World News

BRONZE

Uncanny

Bafflegab Productions for BBC Radio 4

BEST NEWS COVERAGE

GOLD WINNER

George Floyd Killing: The Trial

Today Programme, BBC Radio 4

SILVER

The Slow Newscast

Tortoise Studios

BRONZE

I Walk With Women

Bauer Media

BEST SPEECH BREAKFAST SHOW

GOLD WINNER

The Wake Up Call

BBC Radio Kent

SILVER

Vanessa Feltz

BBC Radio London

BRONZE

Times Radio Breakfast with Aasmah Mir

and Stig Abell

Times Radio

BEST SPEECH PRESENTER

GOLD WINNER

Emma Barnett

Woman's Hour, on BBC Radio 4

SILVER

Mathilda Mallinson & Helena Wadia

Media Storm podcast

BRONZE

Manveen Rana

Stories of our Times podcast

BEST SPORTS SHOW

GOLD WINNER

Fight of the Century

TBI Media, for BBC Radio 5 Live

SILVER

Farewell Bootham Crescent

BBC Radio York

BRONZE

Game Day Exclusive

TalkSPORT

BEST COVERAGE OF AN EVENT

GOLD WINNER

Liverpool Together

BBC Radio Merseyside

SILVER

What Happened When The World Came To Glasgow?

Hits Radio Scotland

BRONZE

Euro 2020 Final

talkSPORT

THE COMEDY AWARD

GOLD WINNER

The Skewer

Unusual Productions, for BBC Radio 4

SILVER

Cold Case Crime Cuts

Unusual Productions

BRONZE

Rosie Jones: Box Ticker Too

Dabster Productions, for BBC Radio 4

BEST MUSIC BREAKFAST SHOW

GOLD WINNER

The Dave Berry Breakfast Show

Absolute Radio

SILVER

BBC Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James

BBC Radio 1

BRONZE

Bowie at Breakfast

Clyde 1

BEST MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT SHOW

GOLD WINNER

The last Radio 1's Dance Party with Annie Mac

We Are Grape, for BBC Radio 1

SILVER

Garry Spence

Clyde 1

BRONZE

The Rock Show

National Prison Radio

BEST SPECIALIST MUSIC SHOW

GOLD WINNER

Decode

Reduced Listening, for Spotify

SILVER

Folk on Foot podcast

BRONZE

1Xtra Rap Show with Tiffany Calver

BBC Audio, for 1Xtra

BEST FACTUAL - SINGLE PROGRAMME

GOLD WINNER

The Nazi Next Door

BBC Radio 4

SILVER

Lights Out: The Last Taboo

Falling Tree Productions, for BBC Radio 4

BRONZE

Have You Heard George's Podcast: Mavado & Vybz

George the Poet, for BBC Sounds

BEST FACTUAL - SERIES

GOLD WINNER

Harsh Reality: The Story of Miriam Rivera

Novel, for Wondery

SILVER

I'm Not A Monster

BBC News, for Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds

BRONZE

The Hijack

Goldhawk Productions, for Audible

BEST INDEPENDENT PODCAST

GOLD WINNER

The Long Time Academy

Scenery Studios, Headspace Studios and The Long Time Project

SILVER

Why Do I Feel?

Bite Your Tongue Productions

BRONZE

Wild Crimes

Whistledown Productions, for the Natural History Museum

BEST FICTIONAL STORYTELLING

GOLD WINNER

Little Blue Lines

BBC Audio, for Radio 4

SILVER

You & Me

Naked Productions, for BBC Radio 4

BRONZE

The Old Man in the Boat

Message Heard Media, for Fun Kids

BEST STATION SOUND

GOLD WINNER

BBC Radio 1Xtra

BBC Popular Music Station Sound

SILVER

Absolute Radio Country launch

BRONZE

BBC Radio 6 Music

BBC Popular Music Station Sound

BEST COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP

GOLD WINNER

Puffin Podcast: Mission Imagination

Mags Creative and Puffin Books

SILVER

Bedtime Stories

Audio Always and Dreams

BRONZE

The Dave Berry Breakfast Show with Wickes

Absolute Radio

BEST MARKETING CAMPAIGN

GOLD WINNER

UEFA Euro 2020 on talkSPORT

SILVER

Magic Radio 100% Christmas

BRONZE

Make A Difference with your BBC Local Radio Station

THE GRASSROOTS AWARD

GOLD WINNER

We are VOICES Podcast

The VOICES Network and British Red Cross

SILVER

IVF Dad Podcast

18Sixty

BRONZE

Fully Amplified podcast

Futures Theatre

THE CREATIVE INNOVATION AWARD

GOLD WINNER

Life Sentence

Mags Creative

SILVER

The Battersea Poltergeist

Bafflegab Productions, for BBC Radio 4

BRONZE

The Unfiltered History Tour

VICE World News

THE IMPACT AWARD

GOLD WINNER

Woman's Hour: Trafficked in Plain Sight

BBC Audio, for Radio 4

SILVER

BARS with Lady Unchained

Folded Wing, for National Prison Radio

BRONZE

KISS Life with Swarzy

Playmaker Group, for KISS

BEST LOCAL RADIO SHOW

GOLD WINNER

Justin Dealey

BBC Three Counties Radio

SILVER

Ewen & Cat at Breakfast

Clyde 2 and Greatest Hits Network Scotland

BRONZE

Gary Philipson

BBC Radio Tees

THE JOHN MYERS AWARD FOR BEST LOCAL STATION OF THE YEAR

GOLD WINNER

Clyde 1

SILVER

BBC Radio Newcastle

BRONZE

BBC Radio Ulster

UK STATION OR NETWORK OF THE YEAR

GOLD WINNER

Hits Radio

SILVER

BBC Radio 4

BRONZE

KISS Network

RADIO TIMES MOMENT OF THE YEAR

GOLD WINNER

Adele Roberts returns to Radio 1 after treatment for Bowel Cancer

SILVER

Mary wins £102k on Clyde 1

BRONZE

Annie Mac's Last Show on BBC Radio 1