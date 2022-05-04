Your site will load in 16 seconds
Annie Mac wins at ARIAS 2022 for BBC Radio 1 finale

May 4th 2022 at 10:30AM
Annie Mac was among the winners at the ARIAS 2022 - the Audio and Radio Industry Awards.

The DJ won gold in the Best Music Entertainment Show category for the last edition of Radio 1's Dance Party with Annie Mac. She exited the station last summer.

The ARIAS 2022, which was hosted by Radio 2’s Rylan, took place at London's Adelphi Theatre. The winners of 25 categories were announced, including Best Music Breakfast Show, Best Speech Presenter and Network of the Year.

Adele Roberts was crowned the winner of the public-voted Radio Times Moment of The Year for her return to the Radio 1 airwaves after her treatment for bowel cancer. 

Trailblazing DJ Janice Long was honoured with the inaugural Pioneer Award, following her death at Christmas. Radio 2's Zoe Ball presented Janice Long's family with the award following a tribute video, which featured Elvis Costello, Gary Numan, Fran Healy, Toyah Willcox and Jim Kerr.

The BBC took home 12 Gold awards in total, including Annie Mac and Radio 1Xtra for Best Station Sound.

Bauer Media radio brands were recognised on the night with Hits Radio awarded first in the prestigious UK Station or Network of the Year, The Dave Berry Breakfast Show winning Best Music Breakfast Show and The John Myers Award for Best Local Station of the Year going to Clyde 1.

In the podcast categories, Reduced Listening won for Spotify's Decode, which took gold in both Best New Show and Best Specialist Music Show.

Full List of Winners

 

BEST NEW PRESENTER

 

GOLD WINNER

James Phillips

National Prison Radio

 

SILVER

Lianne Sanderson

talkSPORT

 

BRONZE

Rima Ahmed

BBC Radio Leeds

 

BEST NEW SHOW

 

GOLD WINNER

Decoded 

Reduced Listening, for Spotify

 

SILVER

The Unfiltered History Tour

VICE World News

 

BRONZE

Uncanny 

Bafflegab Productions for BBC Radio 4

 

BEST NEWS COVERAGE

 

GOLD WINNER

George Floyd Killing: The Trial 

Today Programme, BBC Radio 4

 

SILVER

The Slow Newscast 

Tortoise Studios

 

BRONZE

I Walk With Women

Bauer Media

 

BEST SPEECH BREAKFAST SHOW

 

GOLD WINNER

The Wake Up Call 

BBC Radio Kent

 

SILVER

Vanessa Feltz

BBC Radio London

 

BRONZE

Times Radio Breakfast with Aasmah Mir

and Stig Abell

Times Radio

 

BEST SPEECH PRESENTER

 

GOLD WINNER

Emma Barnett 

Woman's Hour, on BBC Radio 4

 

SILVER

Mathilda Mallinson & Helena Wadia 

Media Storm podcast

 

BRONZE

Manveen Rana 

Stories of our Times podcast

 

BEST SPORTS SHOW

 

GOLD WINNER

Fight of the Century 

TBI Media, for BBC Radio 5 Live

 

SILVER

Farewell Bootham Crescent 

BBC Radio York

 

BRONZE

Game Day Exclusive

TalkSPORT

 

BEST COVERAGE OF AN EVENT

 

GOLD WINNER

Liverpool Together

BBC Radio Merseyside

 

SILVER

What Happened When The World Came To Glasgow?

Hits Radio Scotland

 

BRONZE

Euro 2020 Final

talkSPORT

 

THE COMEDY AWARD

 

GOLD WINNER

The Skewer 

Unusual Productions, for BBC Radio 4

 

SILVER

Cold Case Crime Cuts

Unusual Productions

 

BRONZE

Rosie Jones: Box Ticker Too

Dabster Productions, for BBC Radio 4

 

BEST MUSIC BREAKFAST SHOW

 

GOLD WINNER

The Dave Berry Breakfast Show

Absolute Radio

 

SILVER

BBC Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James

BBC Radio 1

 

BRONZE

Bowie at Breakfast 

Clyde 1

 

BEST MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT SHOW

 

GOLD WINNER

The last Radio 1's Dance Party with Annie Mac 

We Are Grape, for BBC Radio 1

 

SILVER

Garry Spence

Clyde 1

 

BRONZE

The Rock Show

National Prison Radio

 

BEST SPECIALIST MUSIC SHOW

 

GOLD WINNER

Decode 

Reduced Listening, for Spotify

 

SILVER

Folk on Foot podcast

 

BRONZE

1Xtra Rap Show with Tiffany Calver 

BBC Audio, for 1Xtra

 

BEST FACTUAL - SINGLE PROGRAMME

 

GOLD WINNER

The Nazi Next Door 

BBC Radio 4

 

SILVER

Lights Out: The Last Taboo 

Falling Tree Productions, for BBC Radio 4

 

BRONZE

Have You Heard George's Podcast: Mavado & Vybz 

George the Poet, for BBC Sounds

 

BEST FACTUAL - SERIES

 

GOLD WINNER

Harsh Reality: The Story of Miriam Rivera

Novel, for Wondery

 

SILVER

I'm Not A Monster 

BBC News, for Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds

 

BRONZE

The Hijack 

Goldhawk Productions, for Audible

 

BEST INDEPENDENT PODCAST

 

GOLD WINNER

The Long Time Academy 

Scenery Studios, Headspace Studios and The Long Time Project

 

SILVER

Why Do I Feel?

Bite Your Tongue Productions

 

BRONZE

Wild Crimes

Whistledown Productions, for the Natural History Museum

 

BEST FICTIONAL STORYTELLING

 

GOLD WINNER

Little Blue Lines

BBC Audio, for Radio 4

 

SILVER

You & Me

Naked Productions, for BBC Radio 4

 

BRONZE

The Old Man in the Boat

Message Heard Media, for Fun Kids

 

BEST STATION SOUND

 

GOLD WINNER

BBC Radio 1Xtra

BBC Popular Music Station Sound

 

SILVER

Absolute Radio Country launch

 

BRONZE

BBC Radio 6 Music

BBC Popular Music Station Sound

 

BEST COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP

 

GOLD WINNER

Puffin Podcast: Mission Imagination

Mags Creative and Puffin Books 

 

SILVER

Bedtime Stories

Audio Always and Dreams

 

BRONZE

The Dave Berry Breakfast Show with Wickes

Absolute Radio 

 

BEST MARKETING CAMPAIGN

 

GOLD WINNER

UEFA Euro 2020 on talkSPORT 

 

SILVER

Magic Radio 100% Christmas

 

BRONZE

Make A Difference with your BBC Local Radio Station

 

THE GRASSROOTS AWARD

 

GOLD WINNER

We are VOICES Podcast 

The VOICES Network and British Red Cross

 

SILVER

IVF Dad Podcast 

18Sixty

 

BRONZE

Fully Amplified podcast 

Futures Theatre

 

THE CREATIVE INNOVATION AWARD

 

GOLD WINNER

Life Sentence

Mags Creative

 

SILVER

The Battersea Poltergeist 

Bafflegab Productions, for BBC Radio 4

 

BRONZE

The Unfiltered History Tour

VICE World News

 

THE IMPACT AWARD

 

GOLD WINNER

Woman's Hour: Trafficked in Plain Sight

BBC Audio, for Radio 4

 

SILVER

BARS with Lady Unchained

Folded Wing, for National Prison Radio

 

BRONZE

KISS Life with Swarzy

Playmaker Group, for KISS

 

BEST LOCAL RADIO SHOW

 

GOLD WINNER

Justin Dealey

BBC Three Counties Radio

 

SILVER

Ewen & Cat at Breakfast

Clyde 2 and Greatest Hits Network Scotland

 

BRONZE

Gary Philipson

BBC Radio Tees 

 

THE JOHN MYERS AWARD FOR BEST LOCAL STATION OF THE YEAR

 

GOLD WINNER

Clyde 1

 

SILVER

BBC Radio Newcastle

 

BRONZE

BBC Radio Ulster

 

UK STATION OR NETWORK OF THE YEAR

 

GOLD WINNER

Hits Radio 

 

SILVER

BBC Radio 4

 

BRONZE

KISS Network

 

RADIO TIMES MOMENT OF THE YEAR 

 

GOLD WINNER

Adele Roberts returns to Radio 1 after treatment for Bowel Cancer

 

SILVER

Mary wins £102k on Clyde 1

 

BRONZE

Annie Mac's Last Show on BBC Radio 1

 

