Apple Music radio's Rebecca Judd talks supporting new artists

Apple Music radio presenter Rebecca Judd has told Music Week she’s “having the time of my life” as she launches a new show.

In the latest issue of Music Week, we get the inside story on Apple Music radio’s London-based team, including UK business lead Kat Wong and The Shires. It follows the rebrand of Beats 1 as Apple Music 1 last week, alongside two new station launches – Apple Music Country and Apple Music Hits.

Judd has a 2pm show on Apple Music 1 from Monday to Thursday.

“We launched it back in January, so the show feels pretty fresh,” she told Music Week. “There could be changes, like a new feature, but the structure is going to be the same.”

Judd said that new music is a key part of the Apple Music 1 agenda.

“On a Wednesday, we focus on brand new music and discovery, so it’s two hours of brand new music that dropped on [the previous] Friday,” she said. “We always try and get up-and-coming artists you might not know about yet.”

I’ll always continue to champion music from all around the world Rebecca Judd

Last week Judd’s show featured 220 Kid and Jessie Reyez.

“I’ll always continue to champion music from all around the world,” she added. “If I like a tune, then I will be able to play it. It’s not a case of playlisting, every show is different, there’s definitely a lot of space to play music.”

Judd has also launched a new show on catalogue station Apple Music Hits based around its Party Starters playlist. Party Starters airs at 5pm on Saturdays and features artists ranging from Backstreet Boys to Beyoncé.

“It’s just a really good vibe and it literally does exactly what it says on the tin,” she said. “I’m very excited to be doing that, it’s another baby of mine.”

