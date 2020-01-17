Apple Music's Beats 1 launches two new shows

Apple Music's Beats 1 has launched two new shows this week: The Rebecca Judd Show and Agenda With Julie Adenuga.
The Rebecca Judd Show launched this Monday and airs live Monday to Thursday from 2-4pm, or on-demand with an Apple Music subscription. Broadcasting from London, the new daily show offers a mixture of hits, guests, new music and throwback favourites.
Judd (pictured), who launched her radio career at Breaklondon in 2012, was initially a contributor on The Friday Show alongside Julie Adenuga and then presented The New London show on the network.
She previously co-founded Westside Radio’s inaugural grime show in 2015, and in 2018 made her TV debut on 4Music. She is also a regular voice on Kiss TV’s show Hype and has presented for GRM Daily.
Agenda, meanwhile, is Adenuga's new weekly show and airs each Tuesday at 7pm.