Arctic Monkeys pass 1 billion YouTube views for Do I Wanna Know?

Arctic Monkeys have reached one billion YouTube views for their Do I Wanna Know? video.

The clip passed the milestone this month, joining group of less than 25 videos to pass the billion mark. Less than 12 rock acts have reached the same total.

Do I Wanna Know? was released in June 2013 as the second single from Arctic Monkeys’ fifth album AM. It peaked at No.11 in the UK singles chart and has 1,724,575 sales to date, according to the Official Charts Company. AM peaked at No.1 and has 1,283,878 sales.

Arctic Monkeys have 4.39 million subscribers on YouTube. Their most recent album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino peaked at No.1 in May 2018 and has 208,301 sales to date.

The band’s 2013 Glastonbury show is set to air as part of the BBC’s archive Glastonbury coverage next week.