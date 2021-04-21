ARIAS 2021 audio & radio nominees: Yungblud, Jordan & Perri, George The Poet, Clara Amfo, Lauren Laverne & more

The Radio Academy has revealed the nominees in the 25 ARIAS (Audio & Radio Industry Awards) categories who will be recognised next month.

Kiss Breakfast presenters Jordan Banjo and Perri will host the ARIAS 2021 on Wednesday, May 26.

Celebrating the best in audio and radio, there are awards to be won in categories including Best New Presenter, Best Music Breakfast Show and Best Specialist Music Show. This year will see the introduction of several new categories: The Creative Innovation Award, The Impact Award and The 2020 Special Award, recognising content produced to support audiences in lockdown. See below for the full list of nominees.

The BBC has seen a strong level of nominations across the board, including The Yungblud Podcast being nominated for Best New Show following its ratings success. BBC Radio 1 is up for National Station or Network Of The Year.

BBC Radio 6 Music’s Gilles Peterson and 1Xtra’s Jamz Supernova are up for the Best Specialist Music Show.

The Music Breakfast Show trophy will be a battle between presenters including Chris Evans, Fleur East, Greg James, Lauren Laverne and Zoe Ball.

Bauer have been nominated across several categories, including nine nominations for Absolute Radio, as well as ARIAS hosts Jordan & Perri, whose Kiss Breakfast show has been nominated for Best New Show.

Independent stations such as NTS and National Prison Radio have also been recognised, as well as podcasts including George the Poet – Have You Heard George’s Podcast?

For the first time since its inception, the ARIAS will be available to stream live. Nominees are able to take part in the event live, and all winners are able to give their acceptance speeches from their homes.

Radio Academy members will be able to stream the ARIAS ceremony for free via radioacademy.org.

RADIO ACADEMY ARIAS 2021 NOMINEES

Best New Presenter, supported by Big Red Talent

Daniel Rosney, on BBC Newsbeat

Elle Osili-Wood, on Front Row, by BBC Radio 4

Josie Bevan, on Prison Bag, by National Prison Radio

Khalid Dovie, on VENT, by VICE & Brent 2020

Poppy Begum, on BBC Asian Network

Zakia Sewell, on NTS and BBC Radio 4

Best New Show

KISS Breakfast with Jordan & Perri, KISS FM

Maddie’s Sound Explorers, Rethink Audio for Magic Star

This Game Changed My Life, BBC Sounds

The Skewer, Unusual Productions for BBC Radio 4

VENT Documentaries, VICE & Brent 2020

The YUNGBLUD Podcast, BBC Radio 1 on BBC Sounds

Best News Coverage

100 Days of Lockdown, BBC Newsbeat

The Great Post Office Trial, Whistledown Productions for BBC Radio 4

News Team, Greatest Hits Radio

The NHS Front Line, BBC Radio 4 & BBC World Service

My Mother's Murder, Tortoise Media

Stories of our Times: The Monkey Vaccine, Wireless Studios for The Times

Best Speech Breakfast Show

5 Live Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 Live

Breakfast on BBC Radio Nottingham

The Julia Hartley Brewer Breakfast Show, talkRADIO

talkSPORT Breakfast

Times Radio Breakfast with Aasmah Mir and Stig Abell

The Vanessa Feltz Breakfast Show, BBC Radio London

Best Speech Presenter

Anushka Asthana, on Today in Focus for Guardian News & Media

Cathy FitzGerald, for White Stiletto Productions

Elis James and John Robins, on Audio Always for BBC Radio 5 Live

Gavin Esler, on The Big Steal, for Fresh Air Production for GML

George the Poet, on Have You Heard George's Podcast? for BBC Sounds

Manveen Rana, on Wireless Studios for The Times

Best Sports Show

Coming In From The Cold, Unedited for talkSPORT

F1: Beyond The Grid, Formula 1 and Audioboom

Fighting Talk, Worlds End Television for BBC Radio 5 Live

Gloucestershire's Record Breaking Rowers, BBC Radio Gloucestershire

The High Performance Podcast, Rethink Audio & Jake Humphrey

The Women’s Sports Show, BBC Radio London

The 2020 Special Award

(For content supporting audiences during Coronavirus)

Absolute Radio 40s, TBI Media for Absolute Radio

Coronavirus Newscast, BBC News for BBC Sounds

Radio Wanno, HMP Wandsworth

Life on Lockdown, White Stiletto Productions for BBC Radio 4

Magic with the Musicals, TBI Media for Magic Radio

Rethink, BBC Radio 4

The Comedy Award, supported by Pure

Alan Partridge: From the Oasthouse, Audible

Futile Attempts (at Surviving Tomorrow), Novel

The Jason Manford Show, Absolute Radio

The Musical Life of..., The Rubber Chicken Ltd for BBC Radio Wales

Sketchtopia, Gusman Productions Ltd for BBC Radio 4

The Skewer, Unusual Productions for BBC Radio 4

Best Music Breakfast Show

Boogie in the Morning, Forth 1

The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Virgin Radio

The Hits Radio Breakfast Show with Fleur East

Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James

Lauren Laverne, BBC Radio 6 Music

The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, BBC Radio 2

Best Music Entertainment Show, supported by PPL and PRS for Music

Boogie & Arlene on a Saturday, Hits Radio Scotland

Free Flow, National Prison Radio

Hometime with Bush and Richie, Absolute Radio

Ricky, Melvin and Charlie, Somethin' Else for BBC Radio 1

Scott Mills, BBC Audio for BBC Radio 1

The Snoochie Shy Show, TBI Media for BBC Radio 1Xtra

Best Specialist Music Show

Gilles Peterson, Somethin' Else for BBC Radio 6 Music

Jamz Supernova, Somethin' Else for BBC Radio 1Xtra

Michael Morpurgo's Folk Journeys, 7Digital for BBC Radio 4

Selector Radio, Folded Wing for the British Council

The Music of James Bond with David Arnold, Scala Radio

We Still Believe with The Blessed Madonna, We Are Grape

Best Factual - Single Programme

The Case Files: Manchester Arena Bombing, Fresh Air Production & Markettiers4DC for Slater & Gordon

Death Row Book Club, BBC World Service

From The Ashes of New Cross, Falling Tree Productions for BBC Radio 4

Sabrina's Story, George the Poet for BBC Sounds

The Story of 2 Tone, Virgin Radio

Problem Kids, VICE & Brent 2020

Best Factual – Series, supported by The Audio Content Fund

Coming In From The Cold, Unedited for talkSPORT

The F Word, TBI Media for Magic Radio

The Great Post Office Trial, Whistledown Productions for BBC Radio 4

Hillsborough: The Full Story, BBC Radio Merseyside

The Punch, Just Radio Ltd for BBC Radio 4

Who Killed CJ Davis?, Wireless Studios for The Times

Best Independent Podcast, supported by Audible

All Stations, Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund

The Bellingcat Podcast, Novel

Frank Warren's Heavyweight Podcast, Listen Entertainment

Shagged, Married, Annoyed, Avalon

Tales from the Tannoy, Sayer Hamilton Ltd and Tadah Media

Witness from Amnesty International, White Stiletto Productions

Best Fictional Storytelling

Doctor Who: Out of Time, Big Finish Productions

Eight Point Nine Nine, BBC Audio Bristol for BBC Radio 4

The Fir Tree, Almost Tangible

Have You Heard George's Podcast?, George the Poet for BBC Sounds

The Human Frontier 1, Big Finish Productions

Red Earth Red Sky, BBC Audio Drama North for BBC Radio 4

Best Station Sound

Absolute Radio 40s, Absolute Radio Production

BBC Radio 1, BBC Popular Music Station Sound

BBC Radio 1Xtra, BBC Popular Music Station Sound

BBC Radio 6 Music, BBC Popular Music Station Sound

The KISS Haunted House Party, KISS FM Production

talkSPORT, Wireless Creative

Best Commercial Partnership

The Dave Berry Breakfast Show with Wickes, Absolute Radio

Magic Euro Song with Netflix, TBI Media and Magic Radio

Power of Sound, Monocle 24

Sainsbury's Brighten a Million Christmases, talkSPORT

Scottish Government & SAM Radio, Bauer Scotland

Untold Killing, Message Heard & Remembering Srebrenica

Best Marketing Campaign

Absolute Radio 40s

Alan Partridge: From the Oasthouse, Audible

Britain's Best Beer Garden, Union JACK Radio

Have You Heard George's Podcast?, BBC Sounds

Make a Difference with Your Local BBC Radio Station, BBC Marketing & Audiences for BBC England

Radio 1 Breakfast, BBC Creative

The Grassroots Award, supported by BBC Sounds

Arboretum, BBC Radio Derby

Dig Deep for Homeless Oxfordshire, JACKfm Oxfordshire

Joan’s Legacy, West FM

Ocean Youth Radio, Sound Communities

VENT, VICE & Brent 2020

Why Mums Don't Jump, Helen Ledwick

The Creative Innovation Award, supported by AIM

Absolute Radio 40s, TBI Media for Absolute Radio

Have You Heard George's Podcast?, George The Poet for BBC Sounds

My Dream Dinner Party, Tuning Fork Productions for BBC Radio 4

Prison Bag, Falling Tree Productions for National Prison Radio

Space Is The Place, Sparklab Productions for Jazz FM

Sunrise Soundwalks, BBC Audio for BBC Radio 3

The Impact Award

The Black Power Playlist, BBC Audio for BBC Radio 1Xtra

Nations United, TBI Media with 72 Films for Project Everyone

Pride & Joy, Somethin' Else for BBC Sounds

QueerAF, QueerAF Media

Untold Killing, Message Heard & Remembering Srebrenica

Where Is George Gibney?, Second Captains for BBC Sounds

Best Local Radio Show, supported by RCS

The Andrew Peach Show, BBC Radio Berkshire

Gayle Lofthouse, BBC Radio Leeds

Jack's Morning Glory with Trevor Marshall, JACKfm Oxfordshire

Jeff and Lauren in the Morning, Northsound 1

The Radio City Breakfast Show with Leanne & Scott

Toby Foster at Breakfast, BBC Radio Sheffield

The John Myers Award For Best Local Station Of The Year

BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

BBC Radio Sheffield

BBC Radio Wales

Clyde 1

Forth 1

Metro Radio

National Station Or Network Of The Year

Absolute Radio Network

BBC Radio 1

BBC Radio 4

BBC Radio 5 Live

Magic Radio

talkSPORT Network

The Radio Times Moment Of The Year

To be decided by a public vote running on radiotimes.com/arias

which opens on Thursday, April 22.

Absolute Radio 40s marks VE Day 75

Annie Nightingale marks 50 years of broadcasting on BBC Radio 1

Clara Amfo reacts to Black Lives Matter on BBC Radio 1

Crofty's IVF Journey on Go Radio

Ian Wright remembers Mr Pigden on Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4

Jordan & Perri react to Diversity's BLM performance on KISS FM

Laura Whitmore reacts to the death of Caroline Flack on BBC Radio 5Live

Professor Hugh Montgomery with Michael Rosen on The Reunion on BBC Radio 4

Scotland qualify for Euro 2020 on The Big Scotland Football Show from Bauer Scotland