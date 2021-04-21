ARIAS 2021 audio & radio nominees: Yungblud, Jordan & Perri, George The Poet, Clara Amfo, Lauren Laverne & more

The Radio Academy has revealed the nominees in the 25 ARIAS (Audio & Radio Industry Awards) categories who will be recognised next month.
Kiss Breakfast presenters Jordan Banjo and Perri will host the ARIAS 2021 on Wednesday, May 26.
Celebrating the best in audio and radio, there are awards to be won in categories including Best New Presenter, Best Music Breakfast Show and Best Specialist Music Show. This year will see the introduction of several new categories: The Creative Innovation Award, The Impact Award and The 2020 Special Award, recognising content produced to support audiences in lockdown. See below for the full list of nominees.
The BBC has seen a strong level of nominations across the board, including The Yungblud Podcast being nominated for Best New Show following its ratings success. BBC Radio 1 is up for National Station or Network Of The Year.
BBC Radio 6 Music’s Gilles Peterson and 1Xtra’s Jamz Supernova are up for the Best Specialist Music Show.
The Music Breakfast Show trophy will be a battle between presenters including Chris Evans, Fleur East, Greg James, Lauren Laverne and Zoe Ball.
Bauer have been nominated across several categories, including nine nominations for Absolute Radio, as well as ARIAS hosts Jordan & Perri, whose Kiss Breakfast show has been nominated for Best New Show.
Independent stations such as NTS and National Prison Radio have also been recognised, as well as podcasts including George the Poet – Have You Heard George’s Podcast?
For the first time since its inception, the ARIAS will be available to stream live. Nominees are able to take part in the event live, and all winners are able to give their acceptance speeches from their homes.
Radio Academy members will be able to stream the ARIAS ceremony for free via radioacademy.org.
RADIO ACADEMY ARIAS 2021 NOMINEES
Best New Presenter, supported by Big Red Talent
Daniel Rosney, on BBC Newsbeat
Elle Osili-Wood, on Front Row, by BBC Radio 4
Josie Bevan, on Prison Bag, by National Prison Radio
Khalid Dovie, on VENT, by VICE & Brent 2020
Poppy Begum, on BBC Asian Network
Zakia Sewell, on NTS and BBC Radio 4
Best New Show
KISS Breakfast with Jordan & Perri, KISS FM
Maddie’s Sound Explorers, Rethink Audio for Magic Star
This Game Changed My Life, BBC Sounds
The Skewer, Unusual Productions for BBC Radio 4
VENT Documentaries, VICE & Brent 2020
The YUNGBLUD Podcast, BBC Radio 1 on BBC Sounds
Best News Coverage
100 Days of Lockdown, BBC Newsbeat
The Great Post Office Trial, Whistledown Productions for BBC Radio 4
News Team, Greatest Hits Radio
The NHS Front Line, BBC Radio 4 & BBC World Service
My Mother's Murder, Tortoise Media
Stories of our Times: The Monkey Vaccine, Wireless Studios for The Times
Best Speech Breakfast Show
5 Live Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 Live
Breakfast on BBC Radio Nottingham
The Julia Hartley Brewer Breakfast Show, talkRADIO
talkSPORT Breakfast
Times Radio Breakfast with Aasmah Mir and Stig Abell
The Vanessa Feltz Breakfast Show, BBC Radio London
Best Speech Presenter
Anushka Asthana, on Today in Focus for Guardian News & Media
Cathy FitzGerald, for White Stiletto Productions
Elis James and John Robins, on Audio Always for BBC Radio 5 Live
Gavin Esler, on The Big Steal, for Fresh Air Production for GML
George the Poet, on Have You Heard George's Podcast? for BBC Sounds
Manveen Rana, on Wireless Studios for The Times
Best Sports Show
Coming In From The Cold, Unedited for talkSPORT
F1: Beyond The Grid, Formula 1 and Audioboom
Fighting Talk, Worlds End Television for BBC Radio 5 Live
Gloucestershire's Record Breaking Rowers, BBC Radio Gloucestershire
The High Performance Podcast, Rethink Audio & Jake Humphrey
The Women’s Sports Show, BBC Radio London
The 2020 Special Award
(For content supporting audiences during Coronavirus)
Absolute Radio 40s, TBI Media for Absolute Radio
Coronavirus Newscast, BBC News for BBC Sounds
Radio Wanno, HMP Wandsworth
Life on Lockdown, White Stiletto Productions for BBC Radio 4
Magic with the Musicals, TBI Media for Magic Radio
Rethink, BBC Radio 4
The Comedy Award, supported by Pure
Alan Partridge: From the Oasthouse, Audible
Futile Attempts (at Surviving Tomorrow), Novel
The Jason Manford Show, Absolute Radio
The Musical Life of..., The Rubber Chicken Ltd for BBC Radio Wales
Sketchtopia, Gusman Productions Ltd for BBC Radio 4
The Skewer, Unusual Productions for BBC Radio 4
Best Music Breakfast Show
Boogie in the Morning, Forth 1
The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Virgin Radio
The Hits Radio Breakfast Show with Fleur East
Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James
Lauren Laverne, BBC Radio 6 Music
The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, BBC Radio 2
Best Music Entertainment Show, supported by PPL and PRS for Music
Boogie & Arlene on a Saturday, Hits Radio Scotland
Free Flow, National Prison Radio
Hometime with Bush and Richie, Absolute Radio
Ricky, Melvin and Charlie, Somethin' Else for BBC Radio 1
Scott Mills, BBC Audio for BBC Radio 1
The Snoochie Shy Show, TBI Media for BBC Radio 1Xtra
Best Specialist Music Show
Gilles Peterson, Somethin' Else for BBC Radio 6 Music
Jamz Supernova, Somethin' Else for BBC Radio 1Xtra
Michael Morpurgo's Folk Journeys, 7Digital for BBC Radio 4
Selector Radio, Folded Wing for the British Council
The Music of James Bond with David Arnold, Scala Radio
We Still Believe with The Blessed Madonna, We Are Grape
Best Factual - Single Programme
The Case Files: Manchester Arena Bombing, Fresh Air Production & Markettiers4DC for Slater & Gordon
Death Row Book Club, BBC World Service
From The Ashes of New Cross, Falling Tree Productions for BBC Radio 4
Sabrina's Story, George the Poet for BBC Sounds
The Story of 2 Tone, Virgin Radio
Problem Kids, VICE & Brent 2020
Best Factual – Series, supported by The Audio Content Fund
Coming In From The Cold, Unedited for talkSPORT
The F Word, TBI Media for Magic Radio
The Great Post Office Trial, Whistledown Productions for BBC Radio 4
Hillsborough: The Full Story, BBC Radio Merseyside
The Punch, Just Radio Ltd for BBC Radio 4
Who Killed CJ Davis?, Wireless Studios for The Times
Best Independent Podcast, supported by Audible
All Stations, Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund
The Bellingcat Podcast, Novel
Frank Warren's Heavyweight Podcast, Listen Entertainment
Shagged, Married, Annoyed, Avalon
Tales from the Tannoy, Sayer Hamilton Ltd and Tadah Media
Witness from Amnesty International, White Stiletto Productions
Best Fictional Storytelling
Doctor Who: Out of Time, Big Finish Productions
Eight Point Nine Nine, BBC Audio Bristol for BBC Radio 4
The Fir Tree, Almost Tangible
Have You Heard George's Podcast?, George the Poet for BBC Sounds
The Human Frontier 1, Big Finish Productions
Red Earth Red Sky, BBC Audio Drama North for BBC Radio 4
Best Station Sound
Absolute Radio 40s, Absolute Radio Production
BBC Radio 1, BBC Popular Music Station Sound
BBC Radio 1Xtra, BBC Popular Music Station Sound
BBC Radio 6 Music, BBC Popular Music Station Sound
The KISS Haunted House Party, KISS FM Production
talkSPORT, Wireless Creative
Best Commercial Partnership
The Dave Berry Breakfast Show with Wickes, Absolute Radio
Magic Euro Song with Netflix, TBI Media and Magic Radio
Power of Sound, Monocle 24
Sainsbury's Brighten a Million Christmases, talkSPORT
Scottish Government & SAM Radio, Bauer Scotland
Untold Killing, Message Heard & Remembering Srebrenica
Best Marketing Campaign
Absolute Radio 40s
Alan Partridge: From the Oasthouse, Audible
Britain's Best Beer Garden, Union JACK Radio
Have You Heard George's Podcast?, BBC Sounds
Make a Difference with Your Local BBC Radio Station, BBC Marketing & Audiences for BBC England
Radio 1 Breakfast, BBC Creative
The Grassroots Award, supported by BBC Sounds
Arboretum, BBC Radio Derby
Dig Deep for Homeless Oxfordshire, JACKfm Oxfordshire
Joan’s Legacy, West FM
Ocean Youth Radio, Sound Communities
VENT, VICE & Brent 2020
Why Mums Don't Jump, Helen Ledwick
The Creative Innovation Award, supported by AIM
Absolute Radio 40s, TBI Media for Absolute Radio
Have You Heard George's Podcast?, George The Poet for BBC Sounds
My Dream Dinner Party, Tuning Fork Productions for BBC Radio 4
Prison Bag, Falling Tree Productions for National Prison Radio
Space Is The Place, Sparklab Productions for Jazz FM
Sunrise Soundwalks, BBC Audio for BBC Radio 3
The Impact Award
The Black Power Playlist, BBC Audio for BBC Radio 1Xtra
Nations United, TBI Media with 72 Films for Project Everyone
Pride & Joy, Somethin' Else for BBC Sounds
QueerAF, QueerAF Media
Untold Killing, Message Heard & Remembering Srebrenica
Where Is George Gibney?, Second Captains for BBC Sounds
Best Local Radio Show, supported by RCS
The Andrew Peach Show, BBC Radio Berkshire
Gayle Lofthouse, BBC Radio Leeds
Jack's Morning Glory with Trevor Marshall, JACKfm Oxfordshire
Jeff and Lauren in the Morning, Northsound 1
The Radio City Breakfast Show with Leanne & Scott
Toby Foster at Breakfast, BBC Radio Sheffield
The John Myers Award For Best Local Station Of The Year
BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
BBC Radio Sheffield
BBC Radio Wales
Clyde 1
Forth 1
Metro Radio
National Station Or Network Of The Year
Absolute Radio Network
BBC Radio 1
BBC Radio 4
BBC Radio 5 Live
Magic Radio
talkSPORT Network
The Radio Times Moment Of The Year
To be decided by a public vote running on radiotimes.com/arias
which opens on Thursday, April 22.
Absolute Radio 40s marks VE Day 75
Annie Nightingale marks 50 years of broadcasting on BBC Radio 1
Clara Amfo reacts to Black Lives Matter on BBC Radio 1
Crofty's IVF Journey on Go Radio
Ian Wright remembers Mr Pigden on Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4
Jordan & Perri react to Diversity's BLM performance on KISS FM
Laura Whitmore reacts to the death of Caroline Flack on BBC Radio 5Live
Professor Hugh Montgomery with Michael Rosen on The Reunion on BBC Radio 4
Scotland qualify for Euro 2020 on The Big Scotland Football Show from Bauer Scotland