ATC Group launches music promotions company Circa

ATC Group has launched Circa, a transatlantic music promotions company led by Matt Black, former managing director of Your Army’s American office.

Operating from offices in Los Angeles, New York and London, Circa will assume the operations and services of Your Army America, in which ATC has been a majority shareholder since 2021. The new operation will have an extended team and international reach for its marketing and promotions campaigns.

Circa’s new London office is headed by Charlie Reid, who has joined as general manager, having led UK national radio campaigns for artists including London Grammar, CamelPhat, Rivo, Jon Batiste, Marlon Hoffstadt, and Jade Bird during previous stints at Your Army, Decca, EMI and Columbia.

In the US, Matt Black will lead a team that has overseen a range of multifaceted radio, DJ promotions and digital campaigns on behalf of label clients including Atlantic, Warner, RCA, AWAL, Capitol, Virgin, Mute, Ninja Tune, XL Recordings, Domino and Future Classic. The company’s radio division has secured chart placements across a variety of genres and formats for artists including Nia Archives, Rüfüs Du Sol and The Hives.

The rebranded American business, along with its newly launched offices and additions, will continue active campaigns for acts including Justice, Kelly Lee Owens, Disclosure, Mother Mother, Sofi Tukker, Milky Chance, Confidence Man, Chris Lake, Jersey, Eli & Fur, Brutalismus 3000, Hayla, Alice Merton and Deadmau5.

Circa will operate as part of ATC Group’s Services division, alongside synchronisation specialists Familiar Music Group, brand partnerships agencies companyX and Simpatico, digital specialist Name The Machine and merchandising operation Sandbag.

Circa will enable us to deliver an ever more integrated strategy to assist artists in achieving their creative and commercial goals Adam Driscoll

ATC Group also encompasses divisions in artist management (Faithless, Daniel Avery, Leon Vynehall, Yaeji, The Smile, Nick Cave, Johnny Marr, and Bring Me The Horizon through Raw Power Management), live booking agency ATC Live (500+ artists, including Jungle, Fontaines DC, Yard Act, Georgia), music promoter Joy Entertainment Group, livestream specialists Driift and ATC Experience.

Matt Black, Circa CEO, said: “I’m thrilled to be starting down a new path with Circa, which is an exciting moment for myself and the whole team, a few of whom I’ve worked alongside for the better part of a decade. Opening up an office and building a new team out of London alongside Charlie, and having the support and infrastructure of ATC Group, will bring new opportunities for the long list of talented artists who trust us to be a part of their journey.”

Charlie Reid, general manager UK, said: “I’m really excited to be working alongside Matt and the wider team to head up Circa’s UK office. With teams on both sides of the Atlantic, it presents a unique opportunity for us to deliver a more holistic solution to artist promotion in an increasingly globalised music landscape.”

Adam Driscoll, CEO of ATC Group, said “The launch of Circa presents the group with the opportunity to further support Matt, Charlie and the team as they continue to build a successful and influential marketing and promotions agency, activating highly regarded campaigns for a host of amazing clients. As a key component of ATC’s full service offering across our network of Group businesses, Circa will enable us to deliver an ever more integrated strategy to assist artists in achieving their creative and commercial goals.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Charlie Reid and Matt Black

CREDIT: Max Oppenheim