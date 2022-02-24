Atlantic Germany and Warner Chappell launch multi-national rap songwriting camp for women

Atlantic Records Germany and Warner Chappell Music Germany are set to launch SHE - a new rap songwriting camp for women.

Taking place April 11-15 in Berlin, the camp will bring together women hip-hop artists and songwriters from the US, UK, Asia, South America and Europe to work alongside women producers, engineers and videographers.

The week will also act as an educational space, with sessions focused on empowerment, a mentoring scheme, and keynote talks from leading female executives at major labels, publishing companies and law firms.

The concept for SHE was thought up by Natascha Augustin, VP of Warner Chappell Music Germany; Steph, German presenter, interviewer, media personality and music journalist; and Doreen Schimk, co-president of Warner Music Central Europe, the parent company of Atlantic Records Germany.

Natascha Augustin said: “This is a historic moment for hip hop, as we’re bringing together so many incredible women from across the world for the first ever all-female songwriting camp. Hip hop is the most popular style of music in the world right now, but women are massively underrepresented in all aspects of the genre. However, we believe SHE can act as a catalyst for change as we empower and shine a spotlight on the brilliant women working in this area.

“We’ve got amazing female songwriters, artists, producers and engineers signed up for the week and I can’t wait to hear the music that they’ll create. SHE is for women from women. I hope we’ll see similar events replicated across the industry soon.”

Steph added: “Over the last few years we’ve become disheartened by how few women there are working in hip hop and how many newcomers are discouraged from participating in the genre. SHE is a space for the unbelievably talented artists, writers and producers scattered around the world who identify as female. We want to provide a diverse feminine creative space, where women from all over the world can have an artistic exchange and form a new empowering global network. This recurring event will provide guidance and mentorship, and will showcase beautiful, supportive women and their amazing talent.”