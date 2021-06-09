AudioUK appoints Chloe Straw as managing director

Chloe Straw has been named as the new managing director of AudioUK, the trade body for audio production companies making podcasts, radio and audiobooks.

Straw was previously head of content and production at award-winning production company We Are Grape, where she has been for the last four years, in addition to working as a social media strategist. She will take up her post at AudioUK on June 17.

Her prior involvement with AudioUK includes being a board member for two years from 2017, in addition to which she was the head of digital for its training arm, Audiotrain. Her career has included working with the BBC, as well as leading production company Somethin’ Else.

Straw will continue to grow the organisation, whose membership has been expanding in line with the sector producing podcasts, radio and audiobooks. She will continue to implement and further develop AudioUK’s diversity and inclusion strategy. Straw will also be looking to grow AudioUK’s business partnerships, building on the success of the organisation’s Audio Production Awards and Audiotrain brands, as well as developing other initiatives.

Chloe Straw replaces former MD Will Jackson, who left at the end of January, since when Tim Wilson has stood in as acting MD. As well as launching AudioUK’s new legal and business affairs support service with Mint & Co, Wilson has progressed AudioUK’s policy and diversity initiatives and BBC Terms of Trade discussions. He will continue to support AudioUK in an expanded policy, regulatory and communications role, including continuing as AudioUK’s designated director of the Audio Content Fund and of the Educational Recording Agency.

Kellie While, chair of AudioUK and head of 7digital creative, said: “We’re really pleased that Chloe is joining us to build on all the work Will, Tim and the board have done so far. She brings with her a good level of understanding of production, both in terms of working with established broadcasters and also the world of podcasting and global platforms. It’s a really exciting time for our sector and Chloe has the right skills and knowledge to enable us to support our growing sector as effectively as possible. I’d like to thank Tim for all the first-class work he’s done as acting MD and we’re pleased he will continue to work with us in a greater way.”

Chloe Straw said: “I am delighted to be joining AudioUK as managing director. I have worked extensively with the wider industry and AudioUK itself, and it will be an honour to represent the sector’s outstanding talents across podcasts, radio and audiobooks. My ambition is for AudioUK to represent the full diversity of audio production companies and talent across the UK, at an incredibly exciting time for the industry.

“It is key for me to take the time to listen to members and non-members, to discover how AudioUK can best represent them – I’ll be dedicating my first three months to doing so. Many thanks to Will for his excellent work over the last seven years; I’m very much looking forward to working with Tim and the board as we continue.”