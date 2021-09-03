Audoo signs up as sponsor at biggest ever Music Week Awards

The 2021 Music Week Awards is officially the biggest ever.

Blockbuster ticket sales mean that the September 14 event at Battersea Evolution will be the biggest in the history of the Music Week Awards. Platinum and gold tables are sold out - the last remaining tickets are available here.

BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo is hosting this year’s ceremony, which is a chance for the industry to come together and celebrate the achievements across multiple sectors.

The 2021 event has also secured multiple sponsorship partners, including Audoo, who are supporting the Artist Marketing Campaign category.

“It’s our pleasure to be sponsoring the award for best Artist Marketing Campaign at this year’s Music Week Awards,” said Audoo CEO Ryan Edwards. “This is one of the most well-respected events in the industry calendar. This year’s list, of truly outstanding nominations, reflects the high calibre of talent within the music industry, amongst both recording artists and their teams. My personal congratulations are given to all nominees for their incredible campaigns, which have engaged audiences all over the world.”

You can read about all the finalists in every category here.

To enquire about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com.

For information about future sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards, please contact advertising manager Helen Hughes: helen.hughes@futurenet.com.