Babátúndé Aléshé and Indiyah Polack to host 26th MOBO Awards in Sheffield

The MOBO Awards have announced Babatúndé Aléshé and Indiyah Polack as the hosts for its 26th ceremony, which will be taking place on February 7 at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

Babatúndé Aléshé is an award-winning comedian, actor and podcaster who is currently on his sold-out tour across the UK, whilst Indiyah Polack – who rose to fame after starring on series 8 of Love Island in 2022 – has co-hosted the official Love Island podcast, The Morning After with Sam Thompson and has had various TV appearances including being a regular panellist on Love Island: Aftersun.

DJ Spoony, Byron Messia and Soul II Soul are also the first artists announced to perform on the night.

Known as the ‘Godfather Of Garage’, Spoony was pivotal in helping kickstart the UK Garage music movement in the ’90s, and will be curating a landmark performance to mark the 30th anniversary of genre.

The 23-year old Saint Kittian native Byron Messia rose to fame with his 2023 track Talibans, earning co-signs from Dave and Burna Boy. Following the release of his album last year, Byron has added hundreds of millions of streams to his name. He is also nominated for MOBO Best Caribbean Music Act.

Soul II Soul will be honoured with a MOBO Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of their impact on the British music scene. Emerging in the late ’80s from the London sound system and pirate radio scene, Soul II Soul – spearheaded by Jazzie B – have sold over 10 million records globally.

“We are thrilled to announce Babatúndé Aléshé and Indiyah Polack as the charismatic hosts for the 26th MOBO Awards,” said MOBO founder and CEO Kanya King. “They share such energy and chemistry, as I saw for myself when we met, and it will be a dynamic combination for the vibrant and spectacular awards show. I know they will pull out all the stops on the night!

“It has been hard not to let slip that DJ Spoony will lead a landmark performance celebrating 30 years of UK Garage, promising some special surprises. Byron Messia, dancehall’s golden boy will light up the stage, while Soul II Soul will honour us with their timeless sound that has shaped British music. Some more great names in the pipeline, watch this space! It will be a historic night where music, culture, and outstanding talent converge at the MOBO Awards – a celebration not to be missed!"

Aléshé said: “This is just massive and I am so honoured. The MOBO Awards are something you grow up watching and now to be able to say I’m a part of it, it’s an amazing feeling. Indiyah and I are gonna bring some VIBES!”

Polack added: “Having watched the MOBO Awards since I was young, then getting to present an award last year, to now hosting the show with Babatúndé, this is like the hugest job ever, and I’m excited! There are so many artists I listen to that have been nominated as well, so it’s going to be a real ‘pinch me’ moment on the night.”