Barclaycard signs multi-year partnership with Global

Barclaycard has announced a new multi-year partnership with Global.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Barclaycard and Capital will run a brand new digital content series targeting music fans across the UK.

The partnership kicks off with The Best of Capital’s Summertime Ball, which celebrates 11 years of performances from Capital’s Summertime Ball. A two-hour TV show will be broadcast on Sky One as well as streamed exclusively and worldwide on YouTube, Capital and Global Player from 5pm to 7pm on Saturday, May 16.

In December 2020, Barclaycard will be the headline partner for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball, before Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard returns in summer 2021 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The new partnership marks the first time that both events have been sponsored together.

Barclaycard will also be the headline sponsor of all Radio X presents gigs until 2023. Previously, some of the UK’s biggest bands and artists including Liam Gallagher, Stereophonics, and Catfish And The Bottlemen have performed intimate shows.

Barclaycard will also become a hospitality partner at Global’s flagship classical music event, Classic FM Live. The next event is expected to go ahead later this year at the Royal Albert Hall.

Dan Mathieson, head of sponsorship at Barclaycard, said: “We are committed to ensuring that now, more than ever, the show continues to go on for entertainment fans, and our new partnership with Global will help do just that. Our new digital content event with Global means that we’re able to bring the best in entertainment and music content directly to homes across the UK and offer fans the chance to interact with their favourite radio hosts and stars of music and entertainment.

“Global’s network of gigs and concerts also means that we are able to give our cardholders something to look forward to when the lockdown lifts by offering exclusive presales and perks to some of UK’s most celebrated music events. Our partnership will help ensure that our cardholders will be able to listen to their favourite songs and artists live, whatever their taste in music.”

Mike Gordon, chief commercial officer at Global, said: “At Global we pride ourselves on the experiences we create for our audiences through our leading radio and entertainment brands. Today we’re delighted to announce our new three-year partnership with Barclaycard, bringing music fans across the country closer to unrivalled entertainment. The Best of Capital’s Summertime Ball is a demonstration of refreshing creativity from Barclaycard and Global, which will keep audiences entertained whilst at home. Along with our partner Barclaycard, we look forward to resuming our live events and we can’t wait to create experiences better than ever before.”

An extensive media campaign will support each element of the partnership.