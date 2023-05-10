Bauer Media Audio appoints Simon Myciunka as UK CEO

Simon Myciunka has been appointed Bauer Media Audio UK CEO.

In this role, he will lead Bauer Media Audio UK’s teams across all four nations of the UK.

Myciunka joined Bauer Media two years ago when it acquired Communicorp Ireland.

“Under Simon’s leadership in his role as CEO of Bauer Media Audio Ireland, the business has gone from strength to strength, further growing reach and revenues across its broadcast and digital audio activities,” said a statement.

Bauer Media Audio UK recently posted record reach of over 20 million listeners a week. The media group’s radio brands include Absolute, Greatest Hits Radio, Hits Radio, Kiss and Scala.

Richard Dawkins, president of audio, Bauer Media Group, said: “Simon brings the ideal mix of skills to take the business forward to meet its next set of ambitions as we not only strengthen our position in live broadcast radio but also exploit all the opportunities that digital presents to deepen our relationships with audiences and commercial partners alike, ensuring we have a vibrant and inclusive culture that enables everyone to do their best work.”

Myciunka will formally start his role on July 1. Dee Ford leaves the UK business this summer.

In Ireland, Chris Doyle will take responsibility for the day-to-day running of Bauer Media Audio Ireland until a permanent successor has been appointed.