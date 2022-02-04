Bauer Media Audio to air BRITs 2022 coverage to millions of listeners across Europe

Bauer Media Audio will extend coverage of the BRIT Awards 2022 to millions of people across the continent, with 13 stations across the UK, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Poland, Norway and Slovakia set to cover the ceremony.

Stations in the UK have already been gearing up to the event, with Kiss, Hits Radio and Absolute Radio capturing exclusive interview content with BRIT-nominated artists, as well as giving fans a chance to win tickets to the event.

The stations, along with Kiss Fresh, have also partnered with TikTok to support the new genre awards for 2022, driving consumers to cast their vote on the app - a digital first for the BRITs. ? ?

Hits Radio will broadcast a full BRITs takeover on the day of the event, with its Breakfast show and networked Drivetime show both coming live from The O2 arena in London, followed by a companion evening show hosted by Jordan Lee and Maxine Knight in the evening.

Kiss’ Harriet Rose will be interviewing the attendees on the red carpet, with more BRITs content to follow on the Kiss Hype Chart that evening. Absolute Radio will also be celebrating winners on the night with live reads on-air and social content.

Bauer Media Audio will also be broadcasting extended coverage in six of its other markets across the continent. Listeners will be given access to artists profiles, backstage interviews, and other exclusive content, brought to them by brands such as Today FM, 98FM and the Spin Network (Ireland), Europa 2 (Slovakia), The Voice (Denmark), RMF FM & RMF MAXXX (Poland), Radio Topp40 (Norway) and NRJ (Sweden).

Ben Cooper, chief content and music officer, said “I love The BRIT Awards - amazing production, high-energy performances, and crucially celebrating the very best of UK homegrown talent. Bauer is proud to partner with the awards and broadcast the drama, stories and fun to millions of our listeners across Europe, ensuring that the influence of British talent is recognised on an even wider European scale.”

The BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard, hosted by Mo Gilligan, will take place on February 8 at The O2 arena in London. Performers include Adele, Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz and Sam Fender.

