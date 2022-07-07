Bauer Media Audio UK appoints Pete Black as director of music

Bauer Media Audio UK has appointed Pete Black as director of music.

In this newly created role, Black will be responsible for music across Bauer’s radio brands and audio output.

He will be responsible for building strategic relationships with labels, managers and artists in the UK and internationally and will lead Bauer’s music teams.

Black has worked in music and with radio partners for 20 years, with acts including the Foo Fighters, Green Day, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Calvin Harris, Harry Styles, George Ezra and many others.

He most recently oversaw the strategy and ran the promotions teams for all the joint-venture labels across Sony UK including Black Butter, Ministry of Sound, Relentless and Insanity labels at Sony Music, alongside The Orchard UK distribution business. Prior to this, he ran press and promotions at Columbia Records and headed up radio promotions at Warner Music.

Ben Cooper, chief content and music officer, said: “Pete will lead on the reinvention of Bauer Media Audio UK’s relationships with record labels, artists and managers. His experience, knowledge and ideas will transform the way we create content for artists and our audiences. I’m delighted he is joining us at this exciting time of change at Bauer”.

Pete Black added: “I’m so excited to be joining the Bauer family and working across their iconic radio brands. There is a huge opportunity to utilise Bauer’s scale not just in the UK but across Europe to deliver the best music and audio content to our audiences. We want to develop creative and mutually beneficial opportunities for labels, managers and artists in the UK and internationally. I can’t wait to get started.”

Earlier this year, Bauer Media Group appointed Richard Dawkins as president of audio.