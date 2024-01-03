Bauer Media Audio UK's Pete Black exits music role

Bauer Media Audio UK has revealed that its director of music, Pete Black, will be stepping down this month.

Black joined the business in 2022 as director of music under chief content and music officer Ben Cooper. He has worked with Bauer teams across radio networks to secure opportunities for labels, managers and artists in the UK and internationally.

Key campaigns worked on include a Cher: In Conversation event with Greatest Hits Radio and Magic Radio, filming a rare interview with Metallica in Amsterdam, securing two Beatles documentaries made by Kevin Howlett, as well as an exclusive Calvin Harris performance at Ushuaia, which were all broadcast on Bauer stations across Europe.

Ben Cooper, chief content and music officer, said: “Since joining Bauer, Pete has helped shape and strengthen our relationships with the music industry, something we are committed to continue. And while it is necessary for us to update our music team structure, we will build on the strong foundations forged by Pete’s experience and expertise. We wish him the very best for the future.”

Prior to the newly-created role at Bauer, Pete Black oversaw the strategy and ran the promotions teams for all the joint-venture labels across Sony UK including Black Butter, Ministry of Sound, Relentless and Insanity labels at Sony Music, alongside The Orchard UK distribution business.

He previously ran press and promotions at Columbia Records and headed up radio promotions at Warner Music.