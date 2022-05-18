Bauer Media Group appoints Richard Dawkins as president of audio

Bauer Media Group has appointed Richard Dawkins as president of audio.

With operations in eight countries across Europe, the group is home to radio and audio brands including Mix Megapol (Sweden), Radio Norge (Norway), RMF (Poland), Radio Expres (Slovakia), The Voice (Denmark), Radio Nova (Finland), Today FM and Newstalk (Ireland), KISS, Magic, Absolute Radio, Scala Radio, Hits Radio Brand Network (all UK), and more.

Dawkins joined Bauer Media Group as chief operating officer of audio in May 2019. This role saw him focus on new opportunities for the business and maximise the performance of its operations through new launches, commercial opportunities and introducing new ways of working.

Prior to this, he spent more than a decade at the BBC in a variety of senior roles, most recently as chief operating officer of BBC Content.

Dawkins said: “This is a brilliant opportunity to lead a fantastic team and a strong business with our reach already exceeding 57 million weekly listeners. Our high reach, brands and talent provide a strong foundation on which we will build, invest and innovate as we continue to explore the wider world of audio to benefit both listeners and advertisers”.

Yvonne Bauer, owner and CEO of Bauer Media Group, said: “Richard has not only been able to read the opportunities in the market but also ensure we take advantage of them, creating enormous value for the Bauer Media Group. I look forward to starting a new era for Bauer Media Audio and continuing to shape the success of the business area”.