Bauer Media stations to air 52 hours of live music over Easter

Bauer Media has announced details of special live music programming across six of their national radio stations this upcoming Easter Bank holiday.



Absolute Radio, Jazz FM, Kiss, Kerrang! Radio, Scala Radio and Planet Rock will all broadcast content supported by the Audio Content Fund, which made grants available to help support audiences during coronavirus restrictions.

The stations are set to broadcast 52 hours of live music over the weekend, in order to fill the gap left by the cancellation of gigs and festivals around the country. Teaming up with four production companies - TBI Media, Somethin’ Else, Listen, and We Are Grape – Bauer will bring listeners a series of performances from artists and DJs, all recorded in their own homes.

The Kiss Network – comprised of Kiss, Kisstory, and Kiss Fresh – will broadcast continuous DJ mixes for 33 hours, starting at 3pm on Good Friday.

Kissfest: The World’s Biggest Radio Rave features sets from Fatboy Slim, David Guetta, Deadmau5, Calvin Harris, Hannah Wants, Jaguar Skills and more.

The five other stations will play curated three-hour selections of live music from 7pm on Easter Saturday or Easter Monday. Full programming will be announced in the days ahead.

Steve Parkinson, group MD of National Radio at Bauer Media, said: “While venues and clubs are closed, we saw a fantastic opportunity to bring the live music experience right into our listeners homes. Thanks to the incredible support of the Audio Content Fund, our music-loving audiences will be able to enjoy a Bank Holiday weekend full of live performances and DJ sets, and we’re really proud to work with our production partners TBI Media, Somethin’ Else, Listen, and We Are Grape to deliver this.”

Sam Bailey, MD of the Audio Content Fund, said: “The purpose of this round was to ask suppliers and stations to think about the gaps these restrictions had left in their audience’s lives - filling the airwaves with comedy and live music is the perfect response to this. This urgent funding round continues to prove very popular, and I can’t wait to announce further projects in the coming weeks.”

The Audio Content Fund is financed by the UK government. This round of grants was launched following discussions with Radiocentre, AudioUK, and DCMS.