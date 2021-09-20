Bauer promotes Ben Cooper to chief content & music officer

Bauer Radio UK has been rebranded as Bauer Media Audio UK and has announced a number of changes to its senior leadership team

The move is designed to support its strategic transformation from a predominantly live radio business to an audio business with broadcast radio complemented by on-demand content.

Bauer has rolled out premium subscription online radio services for ad-free versions of Scala Radio, Jazz FM, Planet Rock and Kerrang! Radio. It has also launched podcasts from broadcasters including Frank Skinner, Charlie Higson and Simon Mayo.

Ben Cooper, who joined Bauer last year from the BBC, becomes chief content & music officer, bringing together for the first time under one leader the content production and music output across all platforms. According to the announcement, this new united content structure will enable more effective collaboration with partners in the music industry and the ability to leverage content across the group’s UK and European audio portfolio.

Graham Bryce becomes chief operating officer, responsible for the delivery of Bauer’s growth plans. His role will focus on bringing together on-demand content, pioneering technology and innovative commercial solutions.

The audio landscape is changing at a rapid pace Dee Ford

Steve Parkinson becomes chief strategic partnerships and events officer, responsible for the creation and delivery of a new events and experiential business to build on the emotional connection between Bauer’s brands and their consumers. He will create and develop long-term strategic relationships with commercial partners.

Anne-Marie Lavan becomes chief marketing officer, responsible for the delivery of consumer insights informing brand development, new product development and consumer marketing and communications strategy. She will work closely with Cooper, Bryce and Parkinson in their respective disciplines.

Peter Davies becomes chief of staff focused on strategic planning and actions to enable the business to deliver on its ambition.

Dee Ford, group MD for Bauer Media Audio UK, said: “We are passionate about making our listeners’ lives sound better, whether that be through live radio, or through exciting new formats and experiences. The audio landscape is changing at a rapid pace and we see so much opportunity to develop differentiated creative audio products, grow audiences and offer access to valuable audiences for advertisers. Graham, Ben, Steve, Anne-Marie and Peter bring outstanding experience, passion and determination to support our transformation of Bauer Media Audio UK from radio into the exciting wider world of audio.”