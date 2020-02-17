BBC Radio 6 Music can grow further without losing its authenticity, according to station head Paul Rodgers.

The digital-only network received a RAJAR ratings boost in Q4, with an 8.4% year-on-year increase to 2.49 million weekly listeners.

“It’s mainly down to the consistency of the presenters turning out really good, well-curated, thoughtful music radio, and that’s reflected across the board in this RAJAR book,” said Rodgers.

“6 Music is a really great way for people to explore music. We can ...