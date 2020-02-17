BBC Radio 6 Music can grow further without losing its authenticity, according to station head Paul Rodgers.
The digital-only network received a RAJAR ratings boost in Q4, with an 8.4% year-on-year increase to 2.49 million weekly listeners.
“It’s mainly down to the consistency of the presenters turning out really good, well-curated, thoughtful music radio, and that’s reflected across the board in this RAJAR book,” said Rodgers.
“6 Music is a really great way for people to explore music. We can ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now