BBC 6 Music to celebrate independent music as pre-lockdown schedule returns

BBC Radio 6 Music is to celebrate independent music with a special day of programming next month.

State of Independents Day – which airs on Thursday, September 10 – will also shine a light on the challenges and opportunities currently facing the independent music industry, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The independent music special was announced as it was confirmed that 6 Music will return to its pre-lockdown schedule next month.

From September 7, Chris Hawkins will revert to his usual weekday time-slot of 5am-7.30am and Lauren Laverne will present her breakfast show once again from 7.30am-10.30am, Monday-Friday. Weekdays will now feature both Mary Anne Hobbs (10.30am-1pm) and Shaun Keaveny (1pm-4pm). Steve Lamacq will continue to broadcast from 4pm-7pm.

At weekends from September 5-6, Chris Hawkins will be on air from 5am-7am, followed by Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie, from 7am-10am. Saturdays will see The Huey Show, with Huey Morgan, broadcast from 10am-1pm, with Liz Kershaw returning to her pre-lockdown timeslot of 1pm-3pm. Gilles Peterson will also be back on air from 3pm-6pm.

Cerys Matthews’ programme will air from 10am-1pm each Sunday. Guy Garvey’s Finest Hour returns to the previous, earlier timeslot for 2pm-4pm and Amy Lamé makes a return to Sunday afternoons on 6 Music, from 4pm-6pm. Now Playing with Tom Robinson will air from 6pm-8pm.

Later that week, 6 Music will celebrate independent artists, labels and venues with State of Independents Day right across the schedule.

Samantha Moy, newly appointed head of BBC Radio 6 Music, said: “I am immensely proud of all of the presenters and production teams at 6 Music for continuing to create brilliant programmes with the best music throughout this very challenging time. I’m very happy to say that from Monday September 7, all of our presenters will be on-air once again. The pandemic has impacted everybody in different ways and as we return to our pre-lockdown schedule, we’ll be taking the opportunity on September 10, to reflect on how Covid-19 has impacted the independent music sector and all those who work within it – from venues, to record shops, labels and artists themselves – with our State of Independents Day.”

Tracks played throughout the day on State of Independents Day, will be exclusively from independent artists and artists signed to independent labels. Highlights will include exclusive live recordings and DJ mixes performed by independent artists from their homes and studios.

In addition, Shaun Keaveny (1pm-4pm) will play out tracks performed and recorded in the BBC’s Radio Theatre by Arlo Parks, who is signed to independent label Transgressive Records. Tracks will include Parks’ 2020 single Black Dog. Keaveny will also explore how independent labels are adapting throughout the coronavirus pandemic and hear from some of the nominees and winners of the 2020 AIM Association of Independent Music Awards.

Lauren Laverne (7.30am-10.30am) will have a special State of Independents themed People’s Playlist, whilst her regular feature Business Time will focus on independent retailers and record shops.

Mary Anne Hobbs (10.30am-1pm) will explore how the pandemic has affected club culture, look at the concepts of socially distant and online clubbing and will hear from independent clubs, DJs and promoters from around the UK about how they have been connecting with their communities over the past months.

Steve Lamacq (4pm-7pm) will highlight some of the initiatives to support grass roots venues and the people behind them. Marc Riley (7pm-9pm) will reflect on his experience running an independent label and discuss the challenges of releasing a new record in the current climate with Henry Dartnall from the band Young Knives.

In addition, in the lead-up to State of Independents day, on September 6, Jehnny Beth will co-host Now Playing with Tom Robinson, from 5pm-8pm. This special programme, titled Live Music, We Miss You, will see Beth curate a playlist dedicated to listeners’ favourite live moments, tracks and venues. She will also be compiling a half hour mix of her own selection of tracks and the show will end with highlights of her set at the Roundhouse earlier this year at the 6 Music Festival.