BBC confirms Radio 2's Zoe Ball requested pay cut to under £1m during pandemic

BBC Radio 2 Breakfast presenter Zoe Ball has taken a pay cut to under £1 million per annum.

Late last year, Zoe Ball requested a pay cut when agreeing a new two-year deal with the BBC at Radio 2. Her pay was cut by 28% from £1.36m in 2019/20 to £980,000 as she felt uncomfortable about the level of earnings during the pandemic.

The BBC confirmed the pay cut as it issued the corporation’s annual report. The figure in the report represents only a few months of her new deal. No ratings for Ball’s show have been available since RAJARs were halted at the start of the pandemic.

“Zoe Ball is a world-class broadcaster hosting Radio 2’s flagship show and her professionalism and commitment to the Breakfast Show is extraordinary,” said a BBC spokesperson. “She’s hugely talented and has made the show her own, with many millions of listeners tuning in each morning to the nation’s most listened to Breakfast Show.”

According to the report, big earners at BBC Radio 1 include Scott Mills (£375,000-399,999 - also including Radio 5 Live and cover on Radio 1 and Radio 2), Greg James (£310,000-314,999) and Nick Grimshaw (£240,000-£244,999).

Zoe Ball is the biggest earner at Radio 2, followed by Steve Wright (£465,000-£469,999), Ken Bruce (£365,000-£369,999), Jeremy Vine (£295,000-£299,999), Jo Whiley (£275,000-£279,999), Sara Cox (£270,000-£274,999) and Trevor Nelson (£230,000-£234,999 including shows on 1Xtra).

At BBC Radio 6 Music, Lauren Laverne is the highest earner on £395,000-£399,999, which includes her fee for Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs. Shaun Keaveny, who’s departing in the autumn, earns £160,000-£164,999 (including Radio 4 cover), followed by Steve Lamacq (£155,000-£159,999) and Mary Anne Hobbes (£150,000-£154,999).